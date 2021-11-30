“How did he get here? “: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures

When Virginia Tech professor Sweta Gyanu Baniya saw an ornate 17th-century Nepalese necklace at the Art Institute of Chicago, she burst into tears, bowed, and began to pray.

Now, a video she posted to social media has made the artifact one of the latest targets for heritage activists online sleuths to try and bring home some of the thousands of articles hunted over the decades from the Himalayan country.

Only a handful of relics have made the return journey home, but they have come from some of the world’s greatest cultural institutions and the pressure for more is mounting.

The then king of Nepal offered the golden copper necklace, adorned with semi-precious stones, to Taleju Bhawani, the patron goddess of his Malla dynasty, circa 1650.

Her Kathmandu temple is only open to the public one day a year, but authorities removed the artwork to keep it safe in the 1970s, after which it went missing.

Baniya told AFP news agency that his reaction to his visit to the Chicago museum in June was “simply overwhelming.”

“I started to cry in front of her,” she said. “I began to pray normally as I would in the temple.

“I had so many questions. Like why is he here, how did he come here?”

Traces of vermilion pigment used in Hindu worship rituals can still be seen on its surface, and Baniya’s Twitter video prompted Nepalese authorities to contact the museum to request its return.

The Art Institute of Chicago did not respond to multiple requests for comment from AFP, but its website says the necklace was donated by the private Alsdorf foundation, which purchased it from a California dealer in 1976.

Taleju temple priest Udhav Kamacharya gesturing during an interview with AFP in Kathmandu [Prakash Mathema/AFP]

Priest Udhav Kamacharya served at the temple for 26 years, but the images of Baniya were the first time he saw the relic.

As he watched he said, “I felt the goddess still resides here.

“We sometimes say that the gods are no longer there, but they are. That is why he was found while in a foreign land.

Nepal is deeply religious, and its Hindu and Buddhist temples as well as heritage sites remain an integral part of people’s daily lives.

Many, however, are deprived of their centuries-old carvings, paintings, ornamental windows and even doors, stolen – sometimes with the help of corrupt officials – after the country opened up to the outside world in the 1950s for fuel. art markets in the United States. States, Europe and elsewhere.

“Our art for us is not just art, they are gods for us,” said heritage expert Rabindra Puri, who campaigns to repatriate stolen Nepalese heritage and has assembled a collection of replicas for a museum planned on the matter.

Puri standing in an interview with AFP at his home in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu [Prakash Mathema/AFP]

In June, the Paris branch of auction house Bonhams was forced to cancel the sale of five gilded copper-bronze idols, torn from the door of a temple in the 1970s, under pressure from officials and Nepalese activists.

The auction was first spotted by Lost Art of Nepal, an anonymous Facebook page that posted hundreds of historical and religious items, reporting their new locations, from auction houses to European or American museums.

“We have seen empty temples, empty shrines, empty pedestals and torn toranas all over” in the Kathmandu valley, the page’s admin said in an email.

“In search of answers, I collected old photographs of… [all] possible sources, ”they added. “The extent of the loss of our heritage is far more than what is known or published.”

Androgynous idols

Activists want to make stolen art – thefts continue to this day, mostly in remote monasteries – an issue as sensitive among buyers and collectors as conflict diamonds or elephant ivory.

With heritage repatriation being a growing problem for museums around the world – ancient Greek marbles from Elgin and Beninese bronzes from Nigeria are probably the best-known controversies – the occasional Nepalese salvage turns into a trickle.

Six pieces were returned this year and the authorities are asking more of France, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In March, the Dallas Art Museum and the FBI returned to Nepal a stolen androgynous stone sculpture from the 12th to 15th centuries depicting the Hindu deities Laxmi-Narayan.

This month it will be relocated to its original location, from where it disappeared in 1984.

The museum had held the statue for 30 years, but a tweet from artistic crime professor Erin L Thompson questioning its provenance sparked an investigation.

“These are items that people loved until they were ripped off,” she said.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City handed over a 10th-century stone sculpture of the Hindu god Shiva in September, the third object it has repatriated to Nepal since 2018.

In Bhaktapur, devotees worship another androgynous idol Laxmi-Narayan, protected behind a locked iron gate.

Moms-to-be carry on the ancient tradition of offering her oil to predict the sex of their baby.

But it is a replica. The 15th century original disappeared in the early 1980s.

Badri Tuwal, 70, remembers the locals crying the day the idol disappeared.

“We don’t know where he is,” he said, “but I hope one day we can celebrate his return.”