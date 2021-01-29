How COVID-19 is adding to the challenges of those affected by leprosy

Organizational participants focused on helping people affected by Hansen’s disease in Asia, Latin America and Africa with the World Health Organization (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for the elimination of leprosy, Yohei Sasakawa (pink shirt in the center) pictured in 2019. Participants were attending the World People’s Forum. Hansen’s disease organizations in Manila, Philippines, which was sponsored by the Sasakawa Health Foundation and the Nippon Foundation. Credit: Stella Paul / IPS

HYDERABAD, Jan. 29 (IPS) – Lilibeth Evarestus from Lagos, Nigeria does not like the concept of handouts – she is against thinking that people with leprosy are weak. Yet for several months now, Evarastus – human rights lawyer and founder of the community welfare organization, Purple Hope Foundation – has been spending a lot of time on the road, distributing food and hygiene items. among those affected by leprosy in his community. .

This is because the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the challenges the community affected by leprosy faces: deep and widespread stigma, discrimination, misinformation, unfounded fear, in addition to living with the disease itself.

“If we really want to strengthen and support them, we need to reach out to people in the community where they are, instead of expecting them to come for help,” Evarastus told IPS.

COVID 19 and people with leprosy

The economic, social and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than a billion people and killed more than two million worldwide, have led to a significant increase in the need for assistance humanitarian and social protection measures around the world. According to experts, those affected by leprosy have been particularly affected by the worst consequences of the pandemic, in large part because of pre-existing vulnerabilities and economic insecurities.

According to a report published by Global Partnership for Zero Leprosy (GPZL), 76 percent of people in 26 countries have been affected by the pandemic. These range from the interruption of their leprosy elimination programs to the loss of livelihoods.

In Jharkhand, eastern India, the poorest people affected by leprosy, especially those living with disabilities, were forced to beg on the streets when India entered a nationwide lockdown for contain the spread of the coronavirus. This is according to Atma Swabhiman – a charity based in the city of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

“Access to health services during the COVID-19 period (has) become a challenge leading to further deterioration of the health of people with leprosy, especially the elderly, suffering from deformities and taking regular medication. Many are unable to afford medicine without the money, ”Shailendra Prasad, head of the association, told IPS.

The big gaps: drugs, health insurance

On January 27 and 28, members of people affected by leprosy from Asia, Africa and Latin America gathered online to share their experiences in the fight against COVID. It was organized by the Sasakawa Foundation for Health from Japan, which works to support and strengthen organizations of people affected by leprosy around the world.

But in Brazil, where COVID-19 cases topped 9 million and one new study from the Lowy Institute in Sydney Ranked as the South American nation with the worst response to the pandemic, those affected by leprosy report a shortage of multi-drug therapy (MDT) supplies, which is crucial for the treatment of leprosy or Hansen’s disease . The reduced supply is due to the disruption of transportation and distribution caused by the pandemic and the lockdown that followed, said Faustino Pinto – a community leader with the Brazilian organization of people affected by leprosy, MORHAN.

However, according to the GPZL report, 13 other countries around the world have also experienced delays in supply, distribution and / or shortages in the country. Some have also found it difficult to access MDT due to travel restrictions and there is also a shortage of medication for the side effects of the treatment.

Stand together

But the leprosy-affected community and its program partners also draw strength from the fact that the community has not experienced a specific spike in the number of COVID-related deaths.

“We are fortunate that, until today, no one has died in our community (in Bogra) from COVID-19”, Shahid Sharif, head of the Bogra Federation, told IPS. Sharif attributes this to the early warning and awareness activities of the federation. “As soon as we learned about the pandemic, we started educating members of our community on hand washing with precautions like washing with soap and wearing masks as soon as we heard about the pandemic. We also distributed soap and masks, in addition to dry rations like rice, dal, etc. ”, Explains Sharif.

However, when it comes to social stigma, the community has remained as vulnerable as ever.

In Tanzania, where the president has ruled out purchasing coronavirus vaccines, citizens have rushed to buy health insurance to protect themselves against possible health problems.

But people affected by leprosy cannot access this facility because health insurance is not sold to them, Fikira Ally, an activist with the Tanzania Leprosy Association, told IPS.

“People affected by leprosy do not have access to it. This is important because it is a human rights issue. Everyone would need it once in their life and I ask the authorities to look into this, ”says Ally.

Community leader Maya Ranavare is from Maharashtra – India’s worst COVID-hit state with nearly 2 million cases and more than 150,000 deaths. Ranavare tells IPS that people continue to view leprosy as more infectious and frightening than the coronavirus.

“The whole world has been blocked, the flow of life has been disrupted but most people only follow social distancing because there is a government rule. But the same people maintain their social distance from a person affected by leprosy even if there is no scientific reason to do so ”.Said Ranavare.

Calls to end stigma and discrimination

Some, however, are optimistic about eliminating social stigma if the community has better access to education, health care, and economic sustainability. “We can change the mindsets of the whole community, but we need sustained support, until we are truly empowered,” says Ally.

Yohei Sasakawa, World Health Organization (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy and Chairman of the Sasakawa Foundation for Health, renewed its call to end the stigma against those affected by leprosy.

“I believe that one day we will achieve a world without leprosy. But along the way, we must achieve an inclusive society in which everyone has access to quality treatment and services, and a diagnosis of leprosy no longer carries the possibility of devastating physical, social, economic or psychological consequences ” Sasakawa said in a statement. pre-recorded speech to mark World Leprosy Day on Sunday January 31.