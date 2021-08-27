How Canadian leaders campaign for a pandemic

This week I looked at a modified campaign event hosted by the Conservative Party in Ottawa, my first event in this campaign. The party transformed part of a ballroom in a downtown Ottawa hotel into a television studio that Erin O’Toole, its leader, uses for what the party calls virtual town halls, which ‘it targets in certain regions of the country. Tuesday, when I passed, the the audience was in British Columbia.

For about an hour, the Conservatives dialed the number of voters in the province and asked them if they would listen and try to ask questions of Mr. O’Toole.

Mr. O’Toole had an answer to every question, of course. But callers were not allowed to follow up, making it impossible to determine if his answers were actually satisfactory to them. That said, it’s safe to assume that the man who asked whether Mr. O’Toole would follow the advice of a recent UN report to immediately start moving away from fossil fuels was not satisfied. After acknowledging that the Conservatives did not have a valid climate plan in 2019, Mr. O’Toole welcomed the party’s new proposal, a system that would aim to emissions reductions well below the government’s current target.