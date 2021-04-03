How can we immunize the world? Five challenges facing the UN-supported COVAX program

Vaccines are a key part of the solution to ending the COVID-19[feminine pandémie et, depuis les premiers stades de la crise, l’Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS) a fait valoir qu’il fallait accorder une attention coordonnée pour s’assurer que tout le monde, et pas seulement les personnes vivant dans les pays riches, bénéficierait d’une protection adéquate contre le virus, car il se propageait rapidement à travers le monde.

De cette préoccupation a grandi le Global Installation COVAX, la seule initiative mondiale qui collabore avec les gouvernements et les fabricants pour s’assurer que les vaccins COVID-19 sont disponibles dans le monde entier pour les pays à revenu élevé et à faible revenu.

Voici cinq choses à savoir sur les défis auxquels sont confrontés COVAX, et comment ils peuvent être surmontés.

© UNICEF / Adrian Musinguzi A health worker chooses a vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from a cooler in Uganda.

1) Export control: the weakest link?

At the start of the pandemic, Unicef stockpiled half a billion syringes in warehouses outside the countries that produce them. His foresight paid off: countries put export controls on syringes, prices skyrocketed, and supplies were limited.

Diane Abad-Vergara, WHO Communication Officer for COVAX and COVID-19 vaccines, by WHO

Several countries have also implemented export controls for vaccines, prompting the WHO to warn against “vaccine nationalism”, which encourages hoarding and has the effect of driving up prices and, in effect. ultimately, to prolong the pandemic, the restrictions necessary to contain it and the human and economic suffering.

Getting doses into people’s arms requires a complex global supply chain. From ingredients needed to produce the vaccine, to glass and plastic stoppers and tubes, to syringes. For this reason, export bans or controls on any of these products can cause major disruption in vaccine deployment.

Because of the many ways in which export controls can limit supply, poorer countries will have a much better chance of protecting their citizens if they are able to manufacture vaccines themselves.

“WHO supports countries in their efforts to acquire and maintain technology and vaccine production capacity,” says Diane Abad-Vergara, COVAX communications manager for the agency, “through initiatives such as the Network of vaccine manufacturers in developing countries, and helps them develop additional production. bases – especially in Africa, Asia and Latin America – that will be critical to meeting the continued demand for COVID-19 booster vaccines and future vaccines. The expansion of production on a global scale would make poor countries less dependent on donations from the rich ”.

© UNICEF / Henry Bongyereirwe In Uganda, vaccines are delivered to remote areas on foot, by boat and by motorbike.

2) Getting those who need it vaccinated is not easy

Gian Gandhi, COVAX Coordinator for UNICEF Supply Division., By © UNICEF / John McIlwaine

While all of the countries that are part of COVAX have the infrastructure to move vaccine pallets out of cargo planes and into cold stores, the following steps can be more complicated.

“Ghana, the first country to receive doses of COVAX, has a good dose distribution record,” says Gian Gandhi, UNICEF global COVAX coordinator, “but other countries, such as those in South Africa, ‘West Francophone, have struggled to gather the necessary resources to distribute the doses and distribute them throughout their territory to the towns and villages where they are needed. This means that in many poorer countries most doses are distributed in large urban centers ”.

“We want to make sure that no one misses,” says Gandhi, “but, in the short term, the concentration of doses in the cities means at least that the vaccination of health workers and other front-line workers in the cities. areas a higher population density exposes them to a higher risk of exposure, this is a priority ”.

3) More funding is needed to facilitate deployment in the poorest countries

One way to speed up vaccine deployment and delivery from urban warehouses to remote areas is, quite simply, with cash. “Funding is an ongoing concern, even in the event of a pandemic,” Ms. Abad-Vergara says. “To continue providing vaccines to its 190 members, COVAX needs at least $ 3.2 billion in 2021. The faster this funding goal is met, the faster vaccines can get into people’s arms.”

Contributions from several countries, in particular the EU, the UK and the US, have gone a long way in closing the vaccine funding gap. However, financing the distribution of these vaccines is more problematic.

UNICEF estimates that an additional $ 2 billion is needed to help the 92 poorest countries pay for essentials such as refrigerators, training of health workers, immunization expenses and fuel for children. refrigerated delivery trucks, and asks donors to donate $ 510 million. available immediately as part of a humanitarian appeal to respond to urgent needs.

© UNICEF / Khasar Sandag Mongolia began vaccinating people in March with the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided through the COVAX facility.

4) Richer countries should share

COVAX finds itself in competition with individual countries that enter into direct deals with pharmaceutical companies, putting additional pressure on the available supply of COVID-19 vaccines. At the same time, richer countries can end up with an excessive supply of doses.

The current “me first” approach will ultimately cost more, in terms of lives Diane Abad-Vergara, COVAX communication focal point, WHO

“We call on these countries to share their excessive doses and engage with COVAX and UNICEF as soon as possible,” says Gandhi, “because it will take some legal, administrative and operational gymnastics to get them where they are” re necessary. Unfortunately, we currently don’t see too many high income countries ready to share ”.

“The current ‘me first’ approach favors those who can pay the most and will ultimately cost more financially, and in terms of lives,” warns Ms. Abad-Vergara. “But it is important to note that bilateral agreements do not prevent a country from receiving doses or contributing to COVAX, in particular through dose sharing.”

© UNICEF / Sujay Reddy In New Delhi, India, a poster plays a role in dispelling myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.

5) Reluctance to vaccinate: a constant source of concern

Despite the overwhelming evidence that immunization saves lives, the reluctance to immunize, which exists in all countries, remains a problem that must be constantly addressed.

This phenomenon is in part due to the misinformation surrounding all aspects of COVID-19, which was a concern even before a global health emergency was declared and, in May, the UN launched the Verified campaign, which combats the lies and distorted messages, with reliable and accurate information. information about the crisis.

“Throughout the pandemic, there has been a tremendous amount of disinformation swirling around,” Ms. Abad-Vergara says. “WHO is working hard to combat it, as well as to build confidence in vaccines and to engage different communities.”