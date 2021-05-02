How can the Olympics protect 78,000 volunteers from the coronavirus?

A brochure distributed to volunteers advises them to ask visitors to stand at least three feet – a little over three feet – from each other. During shifts, they must disinfect their hands frequently. If they are offering help to someone, they should avoid facing the other person directly and never speak without a mask.

“Wearing a mask and washing your hands is very basic, but doing this to the fullest is the most important thing we can do,” said Natsuki Den, senior director of volunteer promotion for the organizing committee. Tokyo.

“People often say, ‘This is so basic, is that all you can do? Ms. Den said. But if every volunteer implements these basic measures, she says, “it can really limit the risk. Beyond that, it’s hard to think of any magical countermeasures, as they don’t really exist.

Although the majority of the Japanese public has remained opposed to hosting the Olympics this year, many volunteers say they are committed, at least in principle, to fostering international brotherhood after more than a year of isolation. (The ranks of the volunteers took a hard hit when around 1,000 volunteers resigned after the first chairman of the Tokyo organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, made sexist comments.)

But volunteers are concerned for their own health as well as the safety of athletes and other Olympic participants, especially as Tokyo is seeing new peaks in cases of the virus. The capital is currently in a state of emergency.

“I’m afraid of catching the virus and showing no symptoms, and accidentally giving it to athletes,” said Yuto Hirano, 30, who works at a tech company in Tokyo and is responsible for helping athletes. athletes behind the scenes at Paralympic events for boccia, a ball sport. “I want to protect myself so that I can protect them.”