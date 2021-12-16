How can people affected by climate change be compensated?

Should people be hurt by climate change to be compensated?

From typhoons and floods to heat waves and drought, studies have shown that many disasters are already worsened, or more likely to occur, as a result of climate change. Slow onset climatic events such as sea level rise, ocean acidification, loss of farmland or glacial retreat are also already underway – sea level rise is now of the order of 3 to 4 mm per year.

All countries will be affected by climate change, but some of the hardest hit countries have done very little to cause it in the first place. These countries are also often those which lack the most resources to cope with these disasters.

The imbalance was recognized by the leaders of developed countries and the historical polluters, who put in place mechanisms transfer financial support to developing countries to help them reduce their emissions and adapt to the consequences of climate change.

But support for another issue, known as loss and damage, has long been a politically charged topic, and so far has had minimal support. The term refers to the consequences of climate change to which we can no longer adapt, explains Chikondi Chabvuta, advocacy advisor for the southern African region at the CARE association. “This is really about reparations and climate justice,” she said. “It is this damage that occurs in the countries of the South that extend their capacity to adapt and absorb shocks. Ultimately, they end up with lost communities, lost livelihoods, lost lives, which cannot be incorporated into an adaptation program. “

The question of financing loss and damage exploded at COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last month, where developing countries representing the vast majority of the world’s population supported the creation of a financial mechanism for this, but which ultimately failed. A the network has been set up to support “technical assistance” to cope with loss and damage, but wealthy countries like the United States have been very reluctant to put money on the table to help countries recover from climate disasters.

“Right now, the United Nations system has agreed to channel funding from rich countries to low-income countries so that those countries can switch to greener lanes and become more resilient to future impacts.” , Teresa Anderson, climate policy activist. to ActionAid, told me at COP26. “But if you are destroyed by a climate catastrophe and you have to pick up the pieces, rebuild and recover, then you are on your own. “

Speaking at a press conference at the end of COP26 last month, John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, said his country was “still reflecting on the issue of accountability” . He added: “What we think is that in the next few years we will have to work on what is this? How much money is needed for what? What is the legality? “