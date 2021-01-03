World
How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed the British Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India
India’s drug regulator on Sunday gave final approval for the emergency use of a Covid-19 vaccine developped by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Britain, El Salvador and Argentina have also approved the vaccine.
Once pioneers in a global race to develop a vaccine, the AstraZeneca and Oxford University The partnership was overtaken by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose vaccine is already in use in Britain and the United States.
Here are the details of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination effort:
Type of vaccine
* Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the vaccine is a recombinant viral vector vaccine, which means that a virus is used as the means of vaccine delivery.
* It will be branded COVISHIELD in India and is manufactured there by a partner Serum Institute of India.
* It uses a weakened version of a chimpanzee cold virus that encodes instructions to make proteins from the novel coronavirus to generate an immune response and prevent infection.
Dosage, duration of protection and storage
* India has allowed a full two dose regimen.
* British authorization recommends a two-dose regimen administered between four and 12 weeks apart.
* Two regimens are being tested: one in which recipients receive two full doses and another with a half dose followed by a full dose.
* The first half-dose regimen was 90% effective in a subset of trial subjects. The success rate was 62% with the two full doses initially planned, based on provisional data.
* In December, Oxford said the vaccine had a better immune response when a full two-dose regimen was used, citing data from early trials.
* The immune response could last at least a year.
* The vaccine is expected to be effective against the new variant coronavirus, and studies are underway to fully probe the impact of the mutation.
* The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled under normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months, which makes it logistically easier to transport than the Pfizer vaccine.
* AstraZeneca aims to deliver millions of doses in the first trimester to Britain and is working with the UK government to get the first vaccinations to start early in the new year.
Expected dosage price
* Serum Institute of India said it would cost the vaccine at Rs 250 (about $ 3) per dose for the Indian government and many other countries and Rs 1000 for the private market.
* Prices in Great Britain are unknown so far.
* Italy’s health ministry said in June that the vaccine would cost around 2.5 euros ($ 2.80) per dose in Europe.
* AstraZeneca said it would be able to manufacture the vaccine at a few dollars per dose.
* The price in Latin America should not exceed $ 4 per dose.
* Sources told Reuters it could cost Bangladesh $ 4-5 per dose.
* Costs in other regions have not yet been disclosed.
* AstraZeneca has said it will not benefit from the vaccine during the pandemic, but a Financial Times report in October showed the company can declare when it considers the pandemic to have ended in its agreements for the vaccine.
* AstraZeneca will seek to take advantage of richer countries at the “right time”.
Test and data
* Trials combining the vaccine with Russia’s Sputnik V will begin by the end of the year, and Russia wants to jointly produce the new vaccine if it proves effective.
* Widely divergent performance with different dosing regimens called for more clarity on vaccine efficacy which averaged 70.4%, well below vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, but above the 50% threshold set by many regulators.
* Serum Institute of India will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the vaccine.
* AstraZeneca had to suspend global trials on September 6 after unexplained illness in one participant.
* The vaccine trial in the United States resumed in October after other countries ended their hiatus.
* AZD1222 produces an immune response in older and younger adults, and also led to weaker adverse responses in older people, AstraZeneca said in October.
* The vaccine also follows precisely the genetic instructions programmed by its developers, according to an analysis of independent scientists.
* Brazil said in October that a trial volunteer had died.
* A source told Reuters that the Brazilian trial would have been put on hold if the deceased volunteer had received the Covid-19 vaccine, although the death was reported as suicide.
* In July, data from preliminary trials published in The Lancet showed the vaccine to be safe and elicit an immune response.
Data and regulatory timeline
* The lead developer said in July that the vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year, but the delivery and testing schedule has since been pushed back.
* Reading data submitted to regulators around the world for approval.
* Experts predicted that a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to develop, even at record speeds.
Target doses / overall supply capacity
* More than 3 billion doses are planned.
* The company will have up to 200 million doses by the end of 2020, and 700 million doses could be ready globally by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
* AstraZeneca keeps the vaccine frozen in large containers and will add only one final ingredient, put it in vials and refrigerate it when the vaccine nears approval.
Connections
* Even before studies showed signs of effectiveness, AstraZeneca had signed several supply and manufacturing agreements around the world.
* It has also partnered with IQVIA to speed up testing.
* AstraZeneca has been granted protection against future vaccine-related liability claims by most of the countries with which it has supply agreements, a senior executive told Reuters in July.
