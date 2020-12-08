How artificial intelligence could widen the gap between rich and poor nations

At a joint meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and its Economic and Social Committee, a robot named Sophia had an interactive session last year with Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed. Credit: UN Photo / Manuel Elias

WASHINGTON DC, December 8 (IPS) – New technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, robotics, big data and networks are expected to revolutionize production processes, but they could also have a major impact on developing economies.

The opportunities and potential sources of growth that, for example, the United States and China took advantage of during their early stages of economic development are remarkably different from those facing Cambodia and Tanzania in the world today. ‘hui.

Our recent staff research notes that new technologies risk widening the gap between rich and poor countries by shifting more investments to advanced economies where automation is already established.

This in turn could have negative consequences for employment in developing countries by threatening to replace rather than supplement their growing workforce, which has traditionally provided an advantage to less developed economies.

To avoid this growing divergence, policymakers in developing economies will need to take action to increase productivity and upgrade the skills of workers.

Results of a model

Our model examines two countries (one advanced, the other developing) that both produce goods using three factors of production: labor, capital and “robots”. We interpret “robots” in a broad sense, to encompass the whole range of new technologies mentioned above.

Our main hypothesis is that robots replace workers. The AI ​​revolution in our setting is an increase in robot productivity.

We find that the divergence between developing and advanced economies can occur along three distinct channels: output share, investment flows and terms of trade.

Share in production

Advanced economies have higher wages because total factor productivity is higher. These higher wages encourage companies in advanced economies to use robots more intensively initially, especially when robots easily substitute for workers.

Then, when robot productivity increases, the advanced economy will benefit more in the long run. This divergence grows, the more robots replace workers.

Investment flows

The increase in robot productivity is fueling a strong demand for investment in robots and traditional capital (which is assumed to be complementary to robots and labor). This demand is greater in advanced economies due to the more intensive use of robots in these countries (the “share in production” channel discussed above).

As a result, investments are diverted from developing countries to finance this accumulation of capital and robots in advanced economies, thus leading to a transient decline in GDP in the developing country.

Terms of trade

A developing economy is likely to specialize in sectors that are more dependent on unskilled labor, which it has more than an advanced economy. Assuming robots replace unskilled labor but supplement skilled workers, a permanent decline in the terms of trade in the developing region could emerge after the robot revolution.

This is because robots will disproportionately displace unskilled workers, reducing their relative wages and lowering the price of the good that uses unskilled labor more intensively.

The fall in the relative price of its main output, in turn, acts as another negative shock, reducing the incentive to invest and potentially leading to a decline not only in relative but in absolute GDP.

Robots and wages

Our results essentially depend on whether robots really replace workers. While it may be too early to predict the extent of this substitution in the future, we find evidence to suggest that it is. In particular, we find that higher wages coincide with significantly higher use of robots, which is consistent with the idea that companies are substituting for workers and robots in response to higher labor costs. high.

Implications

Improvements in robot productivity lead to divergences between advanced and developing countries if robots are an easy substitute for workers. In addition, these improvements will tend to increase incomes but also increase income inequality, at least during transition and possibly in the long run for certain groups of workers, in both advanced and developing economies.

There is no quick fix to avoid discrepancies. With the rapid pace of the robotics revolution, developing countries need to invest more than ever in increasing overall productivity and skill levels, so that their workforce is supplemented rather than replaced by robots.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. In our model, increases in total factor productivity – which explain the many institutional differences and other fundamental differences between developing and advanced countries that are not captured by labor and capital inputs – are particularly beneficial because they encourage more robots and the accumulation of physical capital.

Such improvements are always beneficial, but the payoffs are stronger in the context of the AI ​​revolution.

Our results also underline the importance of human capital accumulation to avoid divergences and indicate potentially different growth dynamics between developing economies with different skill levels.

The landscape is likely to be much more difficult for developing countries that were hoping for high dividends from a much anticipated demographic transition. The growing youth population in developing countries has been hailed by policymakers as a potential chance to benefit from a job transition from China due to its status as a middle-income country.

Our results show that robots can steal these jobs. Policy makers should take action to mitigate these risks. Faced with these new technological pressures, in particular, a radical change to rapidly improve productivity gains and invest in education and skills development will capitalize on the long-awaited demographic transition.

