How Africa can lead the world in the recovery from COVID-19

WASHINGTON DC, December 18 (IPS) – Africa, compared to Asia, Europe and the United States, has largely escaped the devastating toll of COVID-19, representing a fraction of the world’s population 63 million cases.

Instead, the continent has been hit particularly hard by the impact of the pandemic on food supply chains, revealing underlying vulnerabilities that threaten to cause a different crisis and leaving the specter of famine which threatens several African countries. As donors, NGOs and research organizations mobilize to support governments in preventing an increase in extreme hunger and poverty, we have the opportunity to transform African food systems for the better at a moment when the whole world has reached an inflection point for the sustainability of power systems. By tackling the secondary impacts of the pandemic, Africa can strengthen its resilience to global shocks, ahead of other regions in reconfiguring a food system that the continent – and the world – has long surpassed. This could provide a model for other regions and countries in the perspective of a UN summit in 2021 and help the rest of the world harness food and agriculture for better health, climate action and equality opportunities. Such a roadmap should begin by recognizing that the diet, nutrition and health of a population underpin all other indicators of progress and prosperity. From this perspective, agriculture must be placed at the heart of any national or regional strategy for development and economic growth. Since its launch in 2003, the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) has set clear goals for agriculture as a driver of other goals and has more than 40 countries among its signatories. By 2015, public spending on agriculture in Africa under CAADP had increased by more than 7% per year to support more and better livelihoods, stronger food security and greater resilience. It also provides a clear and shared vision around which partners, such as agricultural research networks like CGIAR, can unite to play their role. Such an integrated and coordinated approach, both between governments and partners, will be essential to implement the next decade of the agenda to accelerate the transformation of African agriculture. But while a high-level framework like CAADP is crucial in bringing partners together in pursuit of common goals, each country, district and neighborhood will also need solutions tailored to their specific contexts. The world may be bound by its common need to produce enough healthy food in a sustainable way, but the means by which this is achieved varies greatly depending on social and environmental factors. Developing more innovations that meet geographic needs will enable food systems to be more responsive, adaptive and impactful. Over the past 20 years, for example, CGIAR has developed 52 distinct innovations through sustainable breeding, plant breeding and management of natural resources in Ethiopia alone. By tailoring them to the specific challenges faced by smallholders, women and youth, these solutions have reached an estimated 11 million rural households. Going forward, initiatives such as the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) program, led by the CGIAR and funded by the African Development Bank, will integrate expertise from all areas of research to continue to scale up adoption. appropriate new technologies. Working in 30 countries, TAAT is expected to increase the production of raw foods by 120 million tonnes per year, helping to lift approximately 40 million people out of poverty, focusing on national needs across different crops and livestock, and different challenges ranging from crop pests to soil fertility. Finally, by reforming agriculture, Africa has the opportunity to address systematic and long-term inequalities, especially with regard to gender inequalities. Women in Africa continue to lead 40 percent agricultural labor force, but their frequent exclusion from financial services, land rights and equal training opportunities hamper Africa’s agricultural development. The CGIAR’s COVID-19 Hub enables researchers to work collectively, while drawing lessons learned from research through the CGIAR system that can both support the resumption of the pandemic and identify opportunities to narrow the gap between the sexes. For example, a study shows the challenges women breeders compared to men due to a feed shortage during the pandemic, and proposed solutions that could unlock the potential of women, building resilience not only for women, but also for their families and communities. . Arguably, if research into the connected relationship between human, animal and environmental health had been better funded, the world might not be facing the current crisis of COVID-19, health and hunger. But if there is one lesson to be learned, it is that investing in agricultural research now could help prevent the next disaster, in Africa and around the world. It is now clear that the needs of a 21st century food system are expanding more than ever, and we must meet the challenge of reshaping a food system for Africa itself and by Africa for the world.

