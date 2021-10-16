How a massacre of Algerians in Paris was covered up

The words “Here we drown the Algerians” paraded on the bank of the Seine

“It was a miracle that I was not thrown into the Seine,” recalls Algerian Hocine Hakem of a notorious but unrecognized massacre in the French capital 60 years ago.

About 30,000 Algerians took to the streets of Paris to peacefully protest a curfew and demand independence almost seven years after the start of the war against French rule in North Africa.

Police killed hundreds of protesters and dozens more were thrown into the Seine, making it one of the darkest pages in France’s turbulent colonial history.

Mr. Hakem was 18 at the time and was telling his story to the newspaper L’Humanité decades after the event, which was little reported at the time. He was one of some 14,000 Algerians arrested during the operation.

The government of the day censored the information, destroyed numerous archives and prevented journalists from investigating the story. Contemporary news reports reported three deaths, including a French national. It was not covered by the international press.

Brigitte Laîné, curator at the Parisian archives, said in 1999 that some official documents have survived, revealing the extent of the killings. “There were a lot of bodies. Some with crushed skulls, others with gunshot wounds,” she said.

A photo captured the frightening feelings of the time, showing graffiti scrawled along a section of the Seine riverbank saying: “Here we are drowning the Algerians”.

This is the title of the new book by French historian Fabrice Riceputi which details how a man – researcher Jean-Luc Einaudi – tirelessly sought to collect eyewitness testimony, publishing his story 30 years after the police massacre.

It is believed today that between 200 and 300 Algerians were killed that day.

A total of 110 bodies washed up on the banks of the Seine over the days and weeks that followed. Some were killed and then thrown away, while others were injured, thrown into cold waters and left to drown.

The youngest victim was Fatima Beda. She was 15 years old and her body was found on October 31 in a canal near the Seine.

Anti-Arab racism

One of the earliest descriptions of the event was published in 1963 by African-American writer William Gardner Smith in his novel Stone Face – although it is a fictional account, which was never translate in French.

It shows the blatant anti-Arab racism of the time.

About 30,000 Algerians came to Paris to protest the curfew they called racist

Mr. Riceputi believes that the French state still refuses to face this racist legacy.

As the 60th anniversary of the killing approached, the often strained relations between France and Algeria – which had seen a slow rapprochement – once again hit the buffers.

The feud began last month when France slashed the number of visas granted to Algerians, accusing its former colony of failing to recover refused visas.

But it was an audience that President Emmanuel Macron held with young descendants of those who had fought in the Algerian war that aroused the most anger.

He wondered if the Algerian nation would exist without the French colonizers.

This may have been meant in the spirit of the debate, but it has provoked a reaction from Algerians who see it as symptomatic of France’s callousness and cover-up of colonial crimes.

No excuses

When it comes to the Paris massacre, the state has done very little.

In 2012, François Hollande admitted that it had happened – the first time a French president had done so.

A commemorative plaque dedicated to the victims of the massacre was unveiled in 2019 on the banks of the Seine

In a statement on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the massacre, President Macron said crimes committed under the authority of the police chief were “inexcusable”.

Yet the two fell short of the expectations of those who demanded an apology and reparation – and neither acknowledged the number of people who have died or the role of the state.

French left-wing parties, which were in opposition at the time, were also criticized for not condemning the massacre. They were seen as complicit in the cover-up as they filed a complaint against the police for opening fire on mainly French anti-war protesters, killing seven people, a few months later, and yet remained silent on the massacre of Algerians.

Mr. Riceputi says the racist nature of the operation cannot be ignored – everyone who looked Algerian was targeted.

Thousands of Algerians have been arrested and illegally deported

The campaign against the Algerians in Paris was unofficially called the “ratonnade”, meaning “rat hunt”.

The search for Algerians continued for days after October 17, with police making arrests on public transport and during house searches.

It has been reported that Moroccans have to put the “Moroccan” sign on their doors to avoid harassment by repeated police raids.

Portuguese, Spanish and Italian immigrant workers with curly hair and dark complexions complained of systematic stops and searches because they were mistaken for Algerians by the police.

The researchers also say that it was not only the police and security forces who participated in the operation – firefighters and security guards were also involved.

Thousands of people were illegally deported to Algeria where they were held in internment camps while being of French nationality.

Formidable reputation

At the time, President Charles de Gaulle was in advanced negotiations with the Algerian National Liberation Front (FLN) to end the war and accept independence. The war ended five months later and independence followed in July 1962.

But in 1961, the tension mounts and on October 5, the Parisian authorities forbid all Algerians to leave their homes between 8:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

It has only been in the past 30 years that details of the massacre have come to light.

The march was called to protest the curfew. The organizers wanted to make sure that everything was peaceful and that people were searched before boarding the dilapidated suburban trains and buses into central Paris.

It is not yet known what exact instructions were given to the security forces, but the Parisian police prefect at the time, Maurice Papon, was notorious.

He had served in Constantine in eastern Algeria where he oversaw the repression and torture of Algerian political prisoners in 1956.

He was later convicted by French courts for overseeing the deportation of 1,600 Jews to Nazi concentration camps in Germany during World War II while he was a senior security official under the Vichy government.

It was this prosecution – which took place between 1997 and 1998 – that lifted the veil on some of the classified records relating to the October 17 massacre and paved the way for in-depth research into the extraordinary cover-up.

Preliminary official inquiries into the events have been made – and a total of 60 claims have been rejected.

No one was tried because the massacre was subject to the general amnesty granted for crimes committed during the Algerian war.

For Riceputi, the hope is that this 60th anniversary will contribute to efforts to establish the truth and determine responsibility for one of the bloodiest police massacres in French history.

