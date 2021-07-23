How a frontline nurse trained for the Olympics during a pandemic

As many of its competitors have spent their days preparing for the Olympics, Joan Poh has spent much of the past year helping Singapore fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Poh, a 30-year-old rower who represents Singapore at the Tokyo Games, had trained and participated full time in the preparation of the event. But she put that on hold in April last year when she resumed her job as a nurse after the government call for first-line medical reinforcements.

“During a pandemic, going back to work was like a call,” she said. “When I’m at work, I’m 100 percent a nurse. When I train I am a 100% rower. It’s always about finding that balance and making it work.

Ms. Poh looked for ways to keep training, getting up at 5 a.m. to train before 10-hour shifts in the kidney unit at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. After finishing work, she would rush to the gym for masked workouts which she jokingly compared to “oxygen deprivation exercises” because they made her dizzy.