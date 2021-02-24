Houthis again delay review of tanker off Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United Nations said on Wednesday that new demands by Yemen’s Houthi rebels would further delay UN experts to examine an oil tanker moored off the coast of the war-torn country, loaded with more than ‘one million barrels of crude oil that is in danger of leaking.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the additional requests focus on “logistical and security arrangements” and “it is now difficult to say exactly when the mission might be deployed”.

The UN warned last year that the tanker, FSO Safer, had not been serviced for more than five years. Experts fear it could explode or leak, causing enormous environmental damage to marine life and affecting shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis agreed to the technical mission’s scope of work in November, and at that time Dujarric said the UN believed the team of experts could visit the tanker in early March.

But in early February, Dujarric said the UN was “very concerned” that the Houthis might reconsider their approval.

He said the Houthis also failed to respond to multiple requests for a letter with security assurances that the UN should facilitate the rental of “technically equipped service vessels” needed for the mission. Without a letter, he said, the cost of the mission would increase by “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Dujarric said on Wednesday that the UN was discussing with the Iranian-backed Houthis their latest demands to “try to resolve these issues” as quickly as possible.

“It’s not just about sending UN personnel to an area,” he explained. “It’s about getting very specific and technical equipment, including a tug and a barge and people with very, very specialized experience who are able and willing, a private sector company, to participate in this first mission. devaluation.

Dujarric said the latest Houthi demands had caused “heightened concern.”

“The mission will give us the assessment we need to formulate a permanent solution. It is already two years too late and can no longer be blocked, ”he said.

“By the grace of God there was no major leak,” said Dujarric. “The longer we wait, the greater the chances of a major leak. Time is not on nobody’s side and it is not about us. This is the devastating environmental impact it would have on the region.