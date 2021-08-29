World
Houthi strikes on Yemen base stand at 30, 60 injured – Times of India
Strikes on Yementhe biggest air-base Sunday killed at least 30 people and injured 60 others, the spokesman for the Southern forces said.
The attack was reported to Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahij.
The internationally recognized government – backed by a Saudi government military coalition – and Iranian-allied Houthi rebels have been at war since 2014, when insurgents seized the capital Sana’a.
Armed forces spokesman Mohammed al-Naqib said there were casualties, without giving figures, accusing the rebels of launching missile and drone strikes.
A local pro-government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the deaths.
There was no immediate comment from the rebels.
In 2019, the Huthis said they launched a drone strike on Al-Anad during a military parade, with medics and government sources claiming that at the time at least six loyalists were killed, including a senior intelligence official.
Al-Anad, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Yemen’s second city, Aden, was the headquarters for U.S. troops overseeing a long-standing drone war against Al-Qaeda until March 2014, when it was invaded by Houthi rebels.
It was recaptured by government forces in August 2015 as they reclaimed rebel territory in the south with support from the Saudi-led coalition.
