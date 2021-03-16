Houthi ballistic missiles target Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led coalition claims the Houthis fired two missiles, which landed in uninhabited border areas.

Yemen’s Houthi fighters fired two ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia, both of which landed in uninhabited border areas in the south of the country, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels.

In a statement released by Saudi state broadcaster Al Ekhbariya, the coalition said the missiles were launched Tuesday from Saada province in northern Yemen.

The coalition said it responded by destroying a ballistic missile bunker in Saada and launch pads from which the missiles were fired.

“We are taking operational measures to neutralize and destroy the sources of threat in order to protect civilians,” he added.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

On Monday, the Houthi group said it had fired three armed drones at military sites: Abha Airport and King Khalid Air Base in the southern town of Khamis Mushait.

Yahya Sarea, a spokesperson for the Houthis, said the targets had been hit.

The coalition did not confirm whether those locations were affected, but said it intercepted a Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait.

Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia have intensified in recent weeks.

On March 7, the coalition said a barrage of drones and missiles was intercepted en route to their targets, which included an oil storage yard in Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world’s largest loading facility. of offshore oil to the world.

A residential complex in Dhahran used by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco was also hit.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis removed the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sana’a.

The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The United Nations and the United States have urged the Houthis, who are also pushing an offensive against the government-held town of Marib in Yemen, to look to negotiations rather than military escalation.

Last week, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said a “solid plan” for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen had been presented to Houthi leaders.