houston: the plane leaves the Texas runway, burns; no serious injuries – Times of India

BROOKSHIRE: A plane bound for Boston left a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it went through a fence and caught fire as it attempted to take off from Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, the Federal Aviation Administration noted.
Everyone got off the plane safely and the only injury reported was a passenger with back pain, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook.
Firefighters were hard at work Tuesday noon to extinguish the fire. The FAA and National Transport Safety Office will investigate.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane was heading for Boston. The aircraft is registered with an investment company in the Houston area.




