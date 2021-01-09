World
House will move Trump if he doesn’t resign ‘immediately’, President Pelosi says – Times of India
WASHINGTON: American house of Representatives President Nancy Pelosi said the House will move forward with the impeachment process for the president Donald trump for cheering on a mob that stormed the Capitol if he did not resign “immediately”.
Trump, who lost the November 3 election, would be replaced by Joe biden January 20 in accordance with the Constitution. However, Pelosi and Democrats believe that following the incident of his supporters storming the Capitol on Wednesday, he should be removed from his post immediately.
Members are hoping the president will step down immediately. But if he doesn’t, I have asked the Rules Committee to prepare to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for AccusedPelosi said in a statement Friday.
“As a result, the House will retain all options – including the 25th Amendment, an impeachment motion or a privileged impeachment resolution,” she said after the House Democratic caucus had an hour-long discussion on the question.
Indian-American MP Pramila Jayapal said the impeachment process should begin immediately. “Let’s do it now,” she said.
Congressman Kaiali’i Kahele has said he fully supports the removal of Trump from office, either by invoking the 25th Amendment or by presenting articles of impeachment against him.
“We cannot have a sitting president who incites violence among the people, or who tries to upset the democratic process of the American people and the right to a fair election … his remarks in front of a restless crowd of his supporters who aroused civil indignity on the grounds of the US Capitol are unforgivable, ”he said.
Every day Trump stays in the White House is another insecure day America, Kahele said.
Kahele is a co-sponsor of two impeachment resolutions drafted by other US members of Congress – one sponsored by Representatives David Cicillin, Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin; and the other by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
Cicillin, Lieu and Raskin’s resolution proposes a single article of indictment of abuse of power that covers both incitement to violence against the United States and Trump’s exhortation to Georgia’s Secretary of State to find votes.
Omar’s resolution contains two articles of impeachment – Trump’s abuse of power and illegal attempts to overturn the November 2020 presidential election; and its abuse of power to incite violence and orchestrate a coup against the country.
Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, led Democratic members of the committee to call for Trump’s impeachment for instigating the attack on Capitol Hill.
In a letter to President Pelosi, lawmakers stressed that the president’s actions had already emboldened demagogues around the world and that it was essential to hold him accountable to help restore the United States’ global leadership in democracy and rule of law.
“There is a foreign policy imperative to hold the president accountable for his actions – we must demonstrate to the world that no one in America is above the law … the Constitution requires that we, as members of the House of Representatives, let us use every tool at our disposal to safeguard our country and our democracy in this perilous time by calling to account those who would harm them. This tool is impeachment, “the members wrote.
Congressman Adam Schiff alleged that by inciting the act of insurgency, Trump committed his worst offense against the country and the Constitution to date.
“The danger that he continues to abuse his power will increase, not decrease, as he remains in office. To protect the country from further harm, he must quit office immediately. The best solution would be for him to resign. Failing that, the vice-president and the cabinet would have to invoke the 25th amendment and withdraw it from any further execution of his functions, ”he declared.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has also called for Trump to be removed from office. “The Twenty-Fifth Amendment would be the quickest way to proceed, but Congress should consider impeachment if this amendment is not invoked,” he said.
Trump, who lost the November 3 election, would be replaced by Joe biden January 20 in accordance with the Constitution. However, Pelosi and Democrats believe that following the incident of his supporters storming the Capitol on Wednesday, he should be removed from his post immediately.
Members are hoping the president will step down immediately. But if he doesn’t, I have asked the Rules Committee to prepare to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for AccusedPelosi said in a statement Friday.
“As a result, the House will retain all options – including the 25th Amendment, an impeachment motion or a privileged impeachment resolution,” she said after the House Democratic caucus had an hour-long discussion on the question.
Indian-American MP Pramila Jayapal said the impeachment process should begin immediately. “Let’s do it now,” she said.
Congressman Kaiali’i Kahele has said he fully supports the removal of Trump from office, either by invoking the 25th Amendment or by presenting articles of impeachment against him.
“We cannot have a sitting president who incites violence among the people, or who tries to upset the democratic process of the American people and the right to a fair election … his remarks in front of a restless crowd of his supporters who aroused civil indignity on the grounds of the US Capitol are unforgivable, ”he said.
Every day Trump stays in the White House is another insecure day America, Kahele said.
Kahele is a co-sponsor of two impeachment resolutions drafted by other US members of Congress – one sponsored by Representatives David Cicillin, Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin; and the other by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
Cicillin, Lieu and Raskin’s resolution proposes a single article of indictment of abuse of power that covers both incitement to violence against the United States and Trump’s exhortation to Georgia’s Secretary of State to find votes.
Omar’s resolution contains two articles of impeachment – Trump’s abuse of power and illegal attempts to overturn the November 2020 presidential election; and its abuse of power to incite violence and orchestrate a coup against the country.
Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, led Democratic members of the committee to call for Trump’s impeachment for instigating the attack on Capitol Hill.
In a letter to President Pelosi, lawmakers stressed that the president’s actions had already emboldened demagogues around the world and that it was essential to hold him accountable to help restore the United States’ global leadership in democracy and rule of law.
“There is a foreign policy imperative to hold the president accountable for his actions – we must demonstrate to the world that no one in America is above the law … the Constitution requires that we, as members of the House of Representatives, let us use every tool at our disposal to safeguard our country and our democracy in this perilous time by calling to account those who would harm them. This tool is impeachment, “the members wrote.
Congressman Adam Schiff alleged that by inciting the act of insurgency, Trump committed his worst offense against the country and the Constitution to date.
“The danger that he continues to abuse his power will increase, not decrease, as he remains in office. To protect the country from further harm, he must quit office immediately. The best solution would be for him to resign. Failing that, the vice-president and the cabinet would have to invoke the 25th amendment and withdraw it from any further execution of his functions, ”he declared.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has also called for Trump to be removed from office. “The Twenty-Fifth Amendment would be the quickest way to proceed, but Congress should consider impeachment if this amendment is not invoked,” he said.
Source link