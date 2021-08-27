House panel seeks files from tech companies in riot investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol riot on Friday sent voluminous document requests to social media companies, broadening the scope of its investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the January 6 uprising.

The requests have been made to tech giants including Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, as well as Reddit, Parler, Telegram, 4chan, 8kun and other platforms.

The committee asked 15 companies to provide copies of any reviews, studies, reports or analyzes on disinformation related to the 2020 elections, foreign influence in the elections, efforts to stop voter certification, and “domestic violent extremists.” Associated with efforts to overthrow the 2020 elections. Elections, including the attack on Capitol Hill.

The requested documents are being sought in what is expected to be a lengthy partisan and spiteful investigation into how the mob may have infiltrated the Capitol and disrupted Democrat Joe Biden’s certification of presidential victory, inflicting the most serious assault on Congress in two centuries. .

Earlier this week, the committee sent another request for documents to intelligence, law enforcement and other government agencies. The largest request to date has been to the National Archives for information on former President Donald Trump and his former team. Trump accused the committee of violating “long-standing legal principles of privilege.”

Committee members are also considering asking the telecommunications companies to keep telephone records of several people, including members of Congress, in an attempt to determine who knew what about the riot that was going on and when they had it. su. With chants of “hang Mike Pence,” the rioters sent the then Vice President and members of Congress running for their lives, injuring dozens of police officers and causing more than a million dollars in damage.