House Dems begins moving parts of Biden’s national plans to $ 3.5 million

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats began pushing forward plans to provide paid family and medical leave, mitigate climate change and boost education through House committees on Thursday as they battled Republicans and among themselves against President Joe Biden’s $ 3.5 trillion vision to reshape federal priorities.

Five separate panels worked on their installments of the 10-year proposal, the first stages of what is shaping up to be a busy fall for Democrats hoping to adopt a remarkable range of major political changes. They face not only strong opposition from the GOP, but also internal divisions among progressives and moderates in a Congress that they control so tightly that they can only afford three defections from the House, none in the Senate.

“We have a once in a generation chance to make transformative and beneficial change,” said House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., As his tax drafting panel debated the essential part of the voluminous legislation. “Now is the time for us to lay a new base of opportunity for the American people.”

Republicans have touted this ever-evolving measure as an economy killer that would raise taxes, cost jobs, worsen federal debt, and make people increasingly dependent on government. In a sign of the great political power they believe the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan offers, they have repeatedly used this image to belittle the Democrats’ economic plans.

“After Afghanistan’s humiliating surrender, President Biden is now leading America towards economic surrender to China, Russia, Europe and the Middle East,” the senior Republican said on the tracks and means, Representative Kevin Brady of Texas.

In an early manifestation of the Democratic unrest, a member of the Ways and Means panel said that for now, she plans to vote against that committee’s part of the bill.

Moderate Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Complained that lawmakers still lacked information on cost and that key elements of it dealing with taxes and prescription drug prices had not been shown. Murphy is co-chair of the House Blue Dog Coalition, whose members include some of the more conservative Democrats in Congress.

“I don’t know how much we spend, how much we collect, how we spend some of the money and how we collect the money,” Murphy told his colleagues.

Democrats have said they will pay a large chunk of the overall bill by raising taxes on the rich and on businesses. They said no one earning less than $ 400,000 a year would face higher levies.

As of Thursday afternoon, Neal had not disclosed details of any revenue proposals, including tax increases or certain tax cuts his party wants to use to help cut costs for health care and healthcare. other needs.

Neal’s plans to save Medicare money by negotiating the prices they pay for prescription drugs were also unpublished, another way they hope to raise money for project priorities. of law.

Moderate Democrats – primarily Sense. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – said the proposed cost of the $ 3.5 trillion bill was too high. Democratic leaders in Congress have admitted that the price to pay may have to fall to keep votes moderate, angering progressives who want the package to spend as much as possible.

House and Senate Democrats are also yet to reach agreements on many issues, including key issues on spending and overall revenue.

The Ways and Means portion of the measure should contain many of Biden’s top priorities. These include creating a maximum of 12 weeks per year of family and medical leave for all workers from 2023. The allowance would pay lower paid workers up to 85% of their salary, a percentage which would fall for the richest employees.

Democrats on the committee rejected the Republican amendments. One of Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Reportedly delayed the paid vacation program going into effect until six months after the Treasury Department certified that the government had enough expertise to start it.

Separately, the House Education and Labor Committee was working on a $ 761 billion spending plan to create a free preschool and community college and increase funds for skills training, nutrition programs and upgrades to public school buildings.

The House natural resources committee was working on $ 30 billion to fight climate change and other environmental issues. This includes money to protect coasts from rising seas and to create Biden’s proposed Civilian Climate Corps, which would employ hundreds of thousands of people on environmental projects.

Other expert groups were working on provisions for small business and science programs.

Top Democrats want to quickly assemble the comprehensive bill, which 13 House committees are developing, by the end of September in hopes of getting it through the entire House and Senate. It may well turn out to be too ambitious.

This speed is in part designed to satisfy moderates, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Said she can expect a review of a separate infrastructure measure of 1,000. billion dollars by the end of the month. Moderates see public works as their top priority, and leaders will need their support to pass the larger $ 3.5 trillion bill.

Associated Press reporter Matthew Daly contributed to this report.