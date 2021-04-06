House and Senate to hold annual hearings on canceled world threats under Trump

The Senate and House intelligence committees will hold their annual hearings on global threats on April 14 and 15 respectively, the panels said on Tuesday.

Why is this important: The Senate hearing was put aside last year after intelligence officials pressured it to take place entirely behind closed doors, apparently over concerns about the public contradiction with former President Trump. The House Intelligence Committee, home to some of the most intense partisan battles of the Trump era, has not held such a hearing since 2017.

In 2019, Trump attack his top intelligence chiefs for testifying that Iran was “technically” in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, tweeting that they should “go back to school!”

Congress included a provision in a government spending bill passed late last year that requires the director of national intelligence (DNI) to submit an annual global threat assessment and testify in public.

Details: Hearings will include testimony from DNI Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray, NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier. .

What they say: House of Intelligence Speaker Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Called the hearings “particularly timely”, noting “rapidly evolving threats” which include “growing big power competition with China, an increased threat domestic violent extremism, nuclear dangers from countries like Iran and North Korea, and the destabilizing effects of cross-border threats such as climate change and pandemic disease. “

“Over the past four years, the Trump administration has abandoned the tradition of public hearings on global threats, when it displeased the former president to have his favorite views of rival nations contradicted by agency heads “, added Schiff.

“I am happy to see a return to the important practice of public hearings under the Biden administration and the will to speak the truth in power.”

