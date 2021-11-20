Hot meals help Haiti’s children recover from earthquake

It is 11 a.m. at National School of the Daughters of Dame Marie, a school in the small town of Dame Marie on Haiti’s southern western peninsula. Two volunteer cooks are a little late with the preparation of today’s meal for 307 schoolchildren.

On the menu, black beans, which take a little longer to cook than usual. Wheat grains will be added, along with vegetable oil, spring onions and spicy peppers in two steaming saucepans.

The students here, girls and boys despite the school’s name, benefit from the World Food Program’s school feeding initiative, which aims to provide the most vulnerable children with at least one cooked meal a day.

The principal of the school, Franesie Sylvestre, said that for many of these children, “this is the only meal they will eat today”.

The town of Dame Marie was affected by the earthquake, but the school remained largely unscathed except for a few cracks in the walls of the buildings and a collapsed front door.

Impact of the earthquake

The biggest impact was on the parents of these children, many of whom lost their farms or missed the planting season due to the earthquake.

“They can’t grow food anymore,” explained Principal Sylvester, “so they can’t feed their children properly. This is why this school feeding program is so important. It will give children the energy to continue their education and provide support to their parents. In the long run, it’s good for our community.

This school feeding program was operational before the earthquake that hit southwestern Haiti on August 14, killing more than 2,200 people; Another 12,700 were injured and key infrastructure, such as bridges, roads, hospitals and schools, were destroyed or damaged.

This school is just one of 1,600 schools where PAM provides meals to approximately 344,000 students. In most schools, the initiative goes beyond providing a meal for hungry children.

Holistic approach

Small hand washing stations made from buckets can be found on platforms outside of each classroom. They were installed by the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, to ensure that children learn good hygiene habits such as washing their hands before meals.

And UNICEF has provided books for studying French language, math and other subjects as well as desks where students can study comfortably.

“We need to take a holistic approach,” says Maguelita Varin of WFP, “because if children don’t wash their hands and then don’t eat, they can get sick. And if they don’t have books, they can’t study even if they have eaten well.

WFP’s school feeding program plans to expand to provide meals cooked with local produce to nearly 40,000 children in 190 schools in the three departments affected by the earthquake.

The United Nations International Labor Organization seeks to support wider cultivation among farmers in the area of ​​breadfruit, a nutritious and versatile food. It is hoped that breadfruit will become a staple ingredient in school meals, a development which, in turn, will support the local economy.

“This approach helps support the local economy and will encourage farmers to grow more crops,” explains Maguelita. “Ultimately, this will help communities recover better and build resilience to future shocks. “

At the National School of the Daughters of Dame Marie, the food is ready, and the students patiently line up to wash their hands before joining the queue for their hot meal. For many it is their first meal of the day and some look very hungry.

Back at their desks, they enthusiastically enjoy a generous serving of beans and wheat. They are too focused on food to spend time discussing, and teachers know they will be well fed and focused on the lessons that follow.