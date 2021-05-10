Hot commodities: iron ore climbs 10%, copper extends record cycle

Iron ore futures jumped more than 10% and copper extended its record with rising bets, they will be among the biggest winners in a commodities boom fueling inflation concerns in the world.

While analysts struggled to identify a trigger for Monday’s iron ore gains, they cited several trends, including optimism that central banks will maintain supportive policies even as the global economy shrinks. restores. China’s expectations of tighter environmental rules have bolstered the case for copper – seen as vital to the green energy transition – and fueled speculation that steelmakers could buy iron ore before new ones. borders do not come into effect.

The gains come on top of a more than one-year surge in commodity prices that has gone into overdrive in recent weeks, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index rising for 14 of the past 15 days to hit its highest. high level in nearly a decade.

A “Goldilocks scenario” could develop as stronger global growth comes together with moderate wage pressures and an accommodating Federal Reserve, commodity analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a report. May 7, the same day, weak US employment figures added to the argument for more stimulus. The risk for bulls – and anyone betting on high yields on stocks and bonds – is that the commodities surge spills over into broader measures of inflation and ultimately forces central banks to tighten.

For copper, the long-term outlook is also bolstered by a likely increase in demand, with governments targeting huge investments in renewables and electric vehicle infrastructure. While copper’s latest march to record highs in 2011 was driven by China’s economic boom, analysts expect this rebound to be supported by a much broader increase in the use of metals.

“We’re in a new world,” said Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are seeing much more balanced growth between the United States, Europe and China.”

The iron ore sector “is very, very hot,” Vivek Dhar, a commodities analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The offer is still not able to meet this strong demand.”

Singapore iron ore futures hit a record above $ 226 per tonne. Contracts in Dalian increased from the daily limit when the market opened.

Copper, often regarded as a barometer of the health of the global economy, rose 3.2% to a record high of $ 10,747.50 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange, before easing gains. It was trading at $ 10,446 at 3:24 p.m. in London. Aluminum slipped 1% after climbing to 2.5%.

“There is still a lot to do,” Evy Hambro, global head of thematic investments at BlackRock Inc., told Bloomberg Television. “What we’re really doing is testing the upper ranges of the commodity markets to determine what the new price range will be.”

There has been new nervousness on the supply side as China’s major copper smelters pledged to cut purchases of mined concentrate this year as the country seeks to cut carbon emissions. While this may ease tensions over mine supply, smelters will need to increase their scrap purchases to avoid a slowdown in refined metal production.

“It should be noted that foundries do not involve cutbacks in production,” Morgan Stanley analysts Susan Bates and Marius van Straaten said in an emailed note. “They seem convinced that they can offset the reduction in concentrate purchases by increasing the use of copper in other forms.”

The iron ore boom comes as Chinese steelmakers maintain production rates above 1 billion tonnes per year, despite a series of production restrictions aimed at reducing carbon emissions and curbing supply. These measures boosted steel prices and the profitability of factories, allowing them to better withstand the higher costs of iron ore and potentially IPL production before further environmental restrictions.

Steelmakers in the rest of the world, like ArcelorMittal SA, are also benefiting from a boom as demand rebounds from pandemic lows.

“There is a chance that the demand from ex-China will return to such an extent that we still see the demand for steel increasing globally and the demand for iron ore will remain at these high levels,” ABC’s Dhar said.

Traders will be watching China’s reaction closely. Shipbuilders and housewares manufacturers will ultimately be unable to resist rising steel prices, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing an analysis by the China Iron & Steel Association. The report said it would be difficult for steel to continue to rally.

The government has scheduled nationwide inspections on steel capacity reductions, with the National Development and Reform Commission asking the state asset regulator and provincial task forces to carry out self-checks. ‘by May 15. The authorities will carry out on-site inspections in June and July. , according to a statement Monday.

–With help from James Thornhill, Winnie Zhu and Yvonne Yue Li.