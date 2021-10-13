Hospitals in Minnesota are nearing capacity as a wave of viruses hits the state.

Intensive care units are nearing capacity and healthcare workers are scarce in Minnesota, as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all reaching levels not seen since vaccines became widely available.

All counties in the state are within high risk of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily new cases have increased by 29% over the past two weeks and hospitalizations by 17%, according to a New York Times database.

The state’s daily case average is at an all-time high for 2021 and reached 2,932 Monday, a dramatic increase from the summer, when it hit a low of 81 daily cases on average.

As a multi-month surge driven by the Delta virus variant declines across much of the country, Minnesota is just one of many upper Midwestern and Western Mountain states where the virus is. booming. Cases are on the rise and hospitals have been overwhelmed in North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, all of which have low vaccination rates. Some regions have had to ration care and send patients to remote hospitals for treatment.