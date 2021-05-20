Hope of 38 missing in India after cyclone sinks barge

Indian Navy ships worked through the night to retrieve the bodies of 37 people aboard a barge that sank off Mumbai as a powerful storm hit the region this week, an official said. that hopes have faded for 38 people still missing since the cyclone. Monday.

Navy spokesman Mehul Karnik said Thursday that five ships, a surveillance plane and three helicopters were involved in the search. He said most of the 188 survivors and 37 bodies have arrived in Mumbai, the Associated Press reported.

The barge, with more than 260 people on board, sank after the storm caused by Cyclone Tauktae crashed into the Bombay High oil field near Mumbai, where the world’s largest offshore oil rigs are located. ‘India.

Indrajeet Singh, a survivor, recalled that everyone on the barge rushed to the bridge sensing the danger. Water gushed into the ship and it began to be listed, The Hindustan Times newspaper said.

“I had no choice but to jump into the sea to save my life,” he said.

Survivors moved up and down in life jackets for eight hours before being picked up by rescuers, he said.

People stranded at sea aboard barge due to Cyclone Tauktae leave Indian navy ship INS Kochi after being rescued in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

In another operation, a navy helicopter rescued 35 crew members from another barge, which ran aground north of Mumbai, a government statement said.

Both barges worked for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India. The company said the ships were carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling.

Several other CGSB vessels were stranded in the storm and the government set up a committee to investigate the sequence of events.

Dozens of dead in Gujarat, Maharashtra

Cyclone Tauktae brought sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, killing dozens in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra as it struck the west coast of India on Monday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, compounding the misery of a country struggling with a devastating spike in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the air damage on Wednesday. The federal government has declared financial assistance of 10 billion Indian rupees ($ 137 million) for immediate relief activities for Gujarat.

Damaged vehicles are seen after Cyclone Tauktae in Una, Gujarat [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Authorities have reported that over 16,000 homes have been damaged in Gujarat and thousands of trees and utility poles have been uprooted.

Even before it reached land in the state of Gujarat, with gusts of up to 185 km (115 miles) per hour, heavy rains on its outer bands and high winds killed around 20 people in the west and south India.

In Gujarat, where winds smashed windows, felled tens of thousands of trees and cut electricity for scores of people, the death toll rose to 53, officials said on Wednesday.

However, the toll could rise further, with local newspapers claiming nearly 80 people had died in the state, many of whom were killed by collapsing houses or walls.

“We have yet to establish contact with many villages, and it is very likely that the death toll will rise,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

The cyclone weakened into a depression as it passed through northern India, dumping heavy rains, especially in Prayagraj and New Delhi, which experienced its wettest May day in decades.

New cyclone warning

Meanwhile, a new big storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal off the east coast of India, forecasters warned Thursday, just days after the largest cyclone hit the west of the country since decades.

Scientists say cyclones in the region are becoming more frequent and stronger as climate change leads to warmer sea temperatures.

In its latest warning, the Indian Meteorological Department said an area of ​​low pressure was likely to form in the Bay of Bengal off the east coast of India on Saturday.

The system was “very likely” to gradually escalate into a cyclonic storm, which would hit the coasts of the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha around May 26.