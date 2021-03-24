Hope and numbers: what will it take to tip the balance on climate action?

Credit: Greenpeace

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 24 (IPS) – The writer is International Climate Policy Advisor at Greenpeace International We should be on the right track to solving the climate crisis now. According to the Paris Agreement, last year should have been the year when all countries presented their carbon emission reduction commitments to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C near pre-industrial levels.

By the end of 2021, we are well and truly past the original Paris Agreement deadline. We are still awaiting the submission of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) from some of the world’s most politically and scientifically significant issuers, as climate action is further delayed by a devastating global pandemic.

It is a crisis in addition to a crisis. The effects of the climate crisis are already being felt, and the most vulnerable are the nations that also lack the resilience to weather the storm. Millions of people have already lost their lives due to the climate emergency, and this is mainly happening in the south of the planet.

The picture is incredibly dark. The most recent synthesis report of the UNFCCC concluded that the contributions presented in 2020, from countries representing around 30% of global emissions, would represent only a reduction of 1% of CO2, instead of the minimum 15%. needed from these countries by 2030 to achieve 1.5%. oC aligned.

70% of global emissions will be addressed in NDCs that have yet to be presented before COP26 in Glasgow in November, and we have no idea what to expect.

The two largest emitters, China and the United States, are expected to share their NDC targets in the coming months. Their ambition, or their lack of ambition, will have a direct impact on our well-being for decades to come. What we really need is for these two actors to work together for a common goal, leveraging their diplomatic influence to support a strong and inclusive multilateral process.

There is always room for hope. China has already taken the world by surprise with the announcement of its 2060 carbon neutrality goal at the UNGA in New York last September, and a promise of peak emissions before 2030. Biden arrived at the meeting. power with a strong climate mandate and promised that the The United States will become carbon neutral by 2050.

But why not hope for more? It is not enough to have long-term international commitments without short-term national measures. The Chinese NDC could also define the constraints necessary for the growth of the GDP based on fossil fuels. A shutdown of all new coal infrastructure would allow Beijing to advance this peak in emissions until 2025, in accordance with Paris objectives of 1.5 ° C.

China’s latest five-year plans did not point to such a concrete decarbonization path, but it could still be achieved. The United States should also adopt strong policy measures to support the rhetoric of the clean energy transition.

In fact, we need to see a 70% emission reduction target for the United States by 2030, from 2005 levels, with observers indicating a figure of 63% or more would be doable in the context of Biden’s razor thin majority. Whatever the title, a credible set of short-term national measures, decrees and policy proposals must be offered in support.

We need to see substantial action on the ground from China and the United States, prioritizing absolute reductions in emissions at source, with a meaningful timeline for the managed decline in fossil fuel production alongside a just transition for workers and communities, both at home and abroad.

This is a global emergency, it is not just about the United States and China, in fact, all countries must step up to their ambition. Japan, South Korea and New Zealand need to improve on the inadequate promises they have so far made. We particularly call Brazil with deforestation rate at their highest level in a decade and the ever-increasing devastation of the Amazon rainforest fires, de facto reducing the ambition of its previous engagement of five years ago, and Australia, whose NDC has demonstrated a flat line of ambition despite several of its main ecosystems threatened with collapse including the Great Barrier Reef.

One of the fundamental values ​​of the United Nations system is that it has put nations on an equal footing, regardless of their position; one country, one voice, allows vulnerable nations to be heard as well.

The Paris Agreement cemented the notion of shared responsibility among all nations, but the fact remains that those who have played the biggest role in the cause of the climate emergency are the countries that must act now and do the most to resolve it.

Many countries in the South are suffering the most serious economic consequences of the pandemic, and therefore we need even stronger leadership from governments capable of showing ambition.

The EU and the United Kingdom, whose NDCs are modernized but still disappointing, must take advantage of their diplomatic weight and lead by example with more ambition. What is promised now will lead us to a future of relative security, or set us on a path of uncertainty and danger, where the combination of degrading ecosystems and increasingly damaging weather cycles will have devastating effects though. beyond our conceivable ability to cope.

The large emitting countries must recognize the importance of this moment and open up a space for genuine and lasting cooperation, respecting the spirit of fairness as well as the substance of the Paris Agreement: support for financing and adaptation, as well as substantial, improved emission reduction targets that tackle real problems and transformational industrial change in good faith.

Every person on this planet deserves a healthy future, clean air and water, food security, and sustainable and resilient cities. We need COP26 to give businesses a clear direction and a level playing field to bring about the change that needs to happen now to protect our planet for the safety and future of all generations. If governments do not act to resolve this crisis, their citizens will make them act.

We call on leaders to follow the numbers and recognize the urgency of the climate crisis. The world is already at 1.06-1.25oC climatic heating; every decimal point of heating avoided now is essential to our survival on this planet. We are in a desperate existential emergency but there is still hope.

