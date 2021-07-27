Honor crimes – religion or culture?

ROME and AMSTERDAM, Jul 27 (IPS) – There is nothing honorable about murder. And murder someone in your own family, your own child – a girl, someone you hugged and rocked to sleep when they were babies? It is such a horrific crime that there are no words to describe it – certainly not the word Honor. And yet it happens! It is happening in Pakistan and to the shame of all of us in the diaspora it was brought to Italy.

In recent years, in Italy, there have been several high-profile murders of young girls of Pakistani origin by their relatives. Most of the time, the murders were triggered by the girls’ desire to choose their own partner, or their refusal to marry someone chosen by their family; someone they have never seen, often a cousin from their own village; someone with whom they have nothing in common. Most likely, they wouldn’t even be able to speak the same language. The cases most mentioned in the press were the murders of Hina Saleem, Sana Cheema and more recently of Saman Abbas (who is still officially missing but presumed dead, killed by his uncle and his two cousins, with the consent of his parents who fled Italy to return to Pakistan).

There are around 150,000 Pakistanis living in Italy – the second largest Pakistani diaspora in Europe after the UK. Many of them came here in the late 1990s and early 2000s when there was a growing demand for cheap labor to work on farms and factories. At that time, the Italian government also announced several amnesties for illegal immigrants.

While this allowed Pakistanis living in Italy to regularize their status, it also led to a new wave of immigrants from Pakistan who quickly “lost” their passports and claimed they had been in Italy for some time. Likewise, a substantial number of illegal immigrants from all over Europe settled in Italy in order to obtain their legal residence permits which, among other things, enabled them to travel to and from Pakistan.

Most Pakistani immigrants to Italy are unskilled and work in low-paying manual jobs. They tend to live close to each other, do not speak Italian, and have little to no interaction with the local community. The children of these first generation immigrants are now reaching adulthood. Dealing with adolescents and young adults is never easy due to both physiological and cultural factors. Physiologically, their frontal cortex, the part of the brain that contains the ability to assess risk, make long-term plans, and postpone gratification, is not yet fully developed until their early twenties. .

It means ongoing conflict, especially with parents. But in the case of “children of the diaspora”, the issues are particularly complex. Italy is the only home these children have known and most of them have imbued it with values, norms and aspirations – values, norms and aspirations that are simply incomprehensible to their parents.

Quite naturally, it means pain and misfortune, and since every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way, each family reacts differently. But there are two things about this generational conflict that are deplorable. The first is the double standard applied between the sexes. Men are allowed to socialize, make choices, and even transgress.

But woe to any young woman who does the same. Any sign of independence is considered willful mischief and any resistance to parental wishes is considered rebellion. The second deplorable thing is how quickly the compliance requirement – especially for women – can escalate into coercion and psychological and physical violence.

And in cases where violence does occur, Islam is often invoked as a justification. Saman Abbas’ brother said “in the Koran, it is written that if one ceases to be a Muslim, one is buried alive with the head above the ground, then stoned to death. In Pakistan, this is what we do”.

But Islam has nothing to do with murder. There is no concept of forced marriages; no concept of violated honor that must be punished with violence; no concept of killing female offspring to gain social status; and no provision allowing individuals or families to take justice into their own hands to act as judge, jury and executioner. The Islamic organization and religious leaders in Italy, as in other diasporas, have repeatedly issued statements condemning such violence. Moreover, such events are rarely, if ever, observed in other communities of the Muslim diaspora such as Bangladeshis, Moroccans, Tunisians or those in African countries. And so the question arises: is this part of Pakistani culture?

The murder of women in the name of honor is a hallmark of ignorant and backward communities. In Pakistan, much has been done to highlight this problem and laws have been enacted against it. But the laws by themselves do not stop culturally entrenched misogynistic practices. And the killings continue and continue to haunt us.

To truly make a difference, we need to think about profound changes in the way women live and work in our society. And that will require changes that range from school curricula to the way women are portrayed in art and literature. The Prime Minister did well to launch a debate on Pakistaniat. What do we want the word Pakistani invoke in our own mind and in the minds of others? Unfortunately, Kaptaan Sahib did not get off to a good start by talking about the shameless dress and vulgarity of women, and linking them to violence and rape.

However, the challenge of trying to define ourselves exists and we must meet it. And as this debate progresses, it is important to make the voices of the diaspora heard. Pakistanis overseas contribute a lot to the country. Although the numbers related to remittances are often cited and acknowledged, little is being done to bring them into the wider political and ideological debate. Perhaps the first generation of immigrants mainly focused on work, but the second and third generation of Pakistanis from overseas are bright, articulate and engaged. In Italy we have intellectuals, entrepreneurs, business people, community leaders and journalists. Let’s find a way to exploit this resource.

Daud Khan works as a consultant and advisor for various governments and international agencies. He graduated in Economics from LSE and Oxford – where he was a Rhodes Scholar; and a degree in environmental management from the Imperial College of Science and Technology. He lives partly in Italy and partly in Pakistan.

Leila Yasmine Khan is a freelance writer and editor based in the Netherlands. She holds an MA in Philosophy and an MA in Argument Theory and Rhetoric – both from the University of Amsterdam – as well as a BA in Philosophy from the University of Rome (Roma Tre).

This story was originally published by The Express Tribune (Pakistan)

