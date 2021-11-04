Hong Kong will offer additional injections to high-risk residents next week.

Hong Kong has said it will offer additional free doses of Covid vaccines to residents at higher risk of illness from November 11.

Cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, patients with advanced HIV and people taking active immunosuppressive drugs will be eligible for the additional injections four weeks after their second dose, Hong Kong authorities said in A declaration Wednesday.

International health officials distinguish between “extra” doses needed by people with weakened immune systems, who need multiple doses to be protected, and “booster” doses for the general population. The World Health Organization only opposes the latter.

Hong Kong officials said the campaign will prioritize the city’s high-risk population at a time when its vaccination rate is lower than that of many other developed economies, with around 66% of the population fully vaccinated, according to government data published Wednesday.