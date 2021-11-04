Hong Kong will offer additional injections to high-risk residents next week.
Hong Kong has said it will offer additional free doses of Covid vaccines to residents at higher risk of illness from November 11.
Cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, patients with advanced HIV and people taking active immunosuppressive drugs will be eligible for the additional injections four weeks after their second dose, Hong Kong authorities said in A declaration Wednesday.
International health officials distinguish between “extra” doses needed by people with weakened immune systems, who need multiple doses to be protected, and “booster” doses for the general population. The World Health Organization only opposes the latter.
Hong Kong officials said the campaign will prioritize the city’s high-risk population at a time when its vaccination rate is lower than that of many other developed economies, with around 66% of the population fully vaccinated, according to government data published Wednesday.
The move comes as Hong Kong works to encourage China to re-establish quarantine-free travel from the city to the mainland. Since the start of the pandemic, Hong Kong, like Beijing, has applied strict border restrictions that have hurt companies and left a lot travelers frustrated. Carrie Lam, chief executive of Hong Kong, said catering for non-quarantine travel between Hong Kong and the rest of China was her “top priority”; currently, only those traveling from the mainland to Hong Kong are exempt from quarantine.
Hong Kong decision to give additional injections to high-risk residents follows similar efforts in recent weeks in many provinces on the continent, and appears to be part of a broader strategy to closely align with “Covid zero” policy. M / s. Blue said last week that the city would tighten its quarantine requirements and eliminate most exemptions from mandatory and self-funded quarantine periods, which can be up to 21 days.
The number of cases in Hong Kong has remained low in recent months: the city recorded two new cases daily on average in the past 14 days, according to a Johns Hopkins University Data Set.
Other categories of people will be eligible for an additional injection six months after their second dose, authorities added. They include those who have received the Sinovac vaccine, people aged 60 and over, health workers, patients with chronic illnesses, and people in certain occupations at high risk of infection.
