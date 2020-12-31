Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai returned to jail pending trial

Lai, a vocal critic of Beijing, is one of the most prominent figures accused under a sweeping security law that China has imposed on the financial center.

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was sentenced to jail on Thursday after the city’s highest court responded to the prosecution’s request to deny him bail.

Lai, a vocal critic of Beijing, is one of the most prominent figures accused under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial center in late June in an effort to stamp out dissent.

He was released on bail on December 23 after three weeks in detention for fraud and endangering national security. His appeal hearing is scheduled for February 1.

The court said on Thursday that it was “reasonably tenable” that the previous judge’s ruling was in error and that the bail order was invalid.

Lai, who was ordered to remain under house arrest as part of his bail conditions, left his home Thursday morning in a black Mercedes. He entered the final court of appeal without commenting to supporters and the media, many of whom swarmed the mogul as he made his way to the courtroom.

He was charged with fraud on December 3 for allegedly violating the rental conditions for office space at Next Digital, the media company he founded. He was then charged again on December 12 under Beijing’s sweeping national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.

Lai is among a series of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.