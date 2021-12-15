Hong Kong researchers find that two doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine are inadequate against Omicron.
A new study by researchers at the University of Hong Kong found that people who received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine made by chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac were unable to neutralize the new highly infectious Omicron variant.
The research, which was conducted on 25 people vaccinated, is the latest sign of the new challenge Omicron presents as it spreads across the world. Scientists found that none of the 25 subjects vaccinated with Sinovac were able to fight off the variant. The researchers said it was not yet clear whether a third injection of Sinovac would improve results.
Sinovac said in a statement Wednesday that if two doses of its vaccine were much less effective against Omicron, three doses could prevent infection with the variant.
The study also showed that the protection offered by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appeared to decrease against Omicron, becoming 20 to 24% effective. These results were consistent with what other studies have found.
The researchers advised the Hong Kong public to get a third dose of the vaccine as soon as possible, although they did not specify what type.
If the results are correct, they could cause particular problems for China, where the vaccine is commonly used. China has vaccinated more than a billion of its citizens, mostly with Chinese vaccines, but has relied heavily on strict lockdowns and quarantines to curb the spread of the virus.
In recent weeks, Chinese officials have indicated that the country’s immunization levels are approaching what they say would be required for herd immunity. However, Sinovac’s weakness against the new variant, two of which were detected this week in two Chinese cities, could signal that lockdowns and the country’s closed borders will persist.
From September, parts of the country started offering booster injections, and now the additional injection is widely available. This month, a senior Chinese official called for plans to speed up to give booster shots to the elderly. In Tianjin, where one of two confirmed cases of Omicron in China was discovered, state media wrote in a report on Wednesday that “there should be no delay in getting recalls.”
Even so, far fewer people have had recalls. As of Dec. 10, 120 million people in China had received a third dose of the vaccine, well below the 1.16 billion who had two, according to state media.
