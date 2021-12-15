Hong Kong researchers find that two doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine are inadequate against Omicron.

A new study by researchers at the University of Hong Kong found that people who received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine made by chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac were unable to neutralize the new highly infectious Omicron variant.

The research, which was conducted on 25 people vaccinated, is the latest sign of the new challenge Omicron presents as it spreads across the world. Scientists found that none of the 25 subjects vaccinated with Sinovac were able to fight off the variant. The researchers said it was not yet clear whether a third injection of Sinovac would improve results.

Sinovac said in a statement Wednesday that if two doses of its vaccine were much less effective against Omicron, three doses could prevent infection with the variant.

The study also showed that the protection offered by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appeared to decrease against Omicron, becoming 20 to 24% effective. These results were consistent with what other studies have found.