Hong Kong pro-democracy mogul Jimmy Lai returned to prison

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s highest court ordered Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy publishing mogul, to return to prison on Thursday, a few days after his release on bail, the latest twist in the continuing, reverse legal battle against one of the city’s most prominent anti-government figures.

The fate of Mr. Lai, the most prominent person charged under Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law, was considered by some as a barometer of the independence of the city justice. After being accused of colluding with “foreign forces”, including calling for sanctions against Hong Kong, Mr. Lai was denied bail earlier this month.

But he was released on appeal last week, albeit under unusually strict conditions, including house arrest and a ban on using social media or speaking to reporters. Hong Kong government immediately appealed this decision to the Court of Final Appeal, the highest court in the city.

Official Chinese Communist Party news outlets attacked the lower court judge’s decision to grant bail, calling on Mr. Lai – the founder of the ardently pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily – “notorious and extremely dangerous. The state-run media even raised the possibility that a mainland Chinese court could take up the case, as permitted under the National Security Law.