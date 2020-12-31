Hong Kong pro-democracy mogul Jimmy Lai returned to prison
HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s highest court ordered Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy publishing mogul, to return to prison on Thursday, a few days after his release on bail, the latest twist in the continuing, reverse legal battle against one of the city’s most prominent anti-government figures.
The fate of Mr. Lai, the most prominent person charged under Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law, was considered by some as a barometer of the independence of the city justice. After being accused of colluding with “foreign forces”, including calling for sanctions against Hong Kong, Mr. Lai was denied bail earlier this month.
But he was released on appeal last week, albeit under unusually strict conditions, including house arrest and a ban on using social media or speaking to reporters. Hong Kong government immediately appealed this decision to the Court of Final Appeal, the highest court in the city.
Official Chinese Communist Party news outlets attacked the lower court judge’s decision to grant bail, calling on Mr. Lai – the founder of the ardently pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily – “notorious and extremely dangerous. The state-run media even raised the possibility that a mainland Chinese court could take up the case, as permitted under the National Security Law.
Chinese government imposed the security law in June to quell furious anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a former British colony promised 50 years of civil liberties and relative autonomy when it returned to China in 1997. The new law allows for life sentences for loosely defined crimes subversion, secession and collusion, and it gives the authorities broad enforcement powers.
The hearing in the Court of Final Appeal was closely watched, in part because it was the first time that a Security Law case has come before Hong Kong’s highest court.
It was also seen as a test of an issue at the heart of the new law: whether it essentially prohibits bail for national security defendants, as critics of Mr. Lai have argued that he does. Some jurists to worry that such a provision would violate the rights of the defendants. The law states that “no bail will be granted” unless the defendants no longer prove a threat to national security.
But Thursday’s final Court of Appeal ruling was tightly tailored, offering little resolution on these issues. The three-judge panel did not rule on the height of the bar that should be set for granting bail.
Instead, the judges agreed to consider this issue only at a hearing in February and to place Mr. Lai in detention until then. The panel said the government had raised “questions of great general importance” about the implications of the security law for bail.
The three judges on the panel were among those chosen by Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam to hear national security cases, in accordance with the Security Act. Because CEOs are handpicked by Beijing through a committee, Ms. Lam’s selection of judges has raised concerns about their impartiality.
But one of the judges on the panel, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, was openly in defense of the independence of the judiciary.
The lower court judge who granted Mr. Lai bail, Judge Alex Lee, was also chosen by Ms. Lam. Judge Lee wrote in his ruling that he believed the strict bail conditions would prevent Mr. Lai from repeating his alleged offenses.
Judge Lee also said that Mr. Lai’s public statements, which prosecutors said proved he was colluding with foreign powers, appeared to be “comments and reviews, ”And not requests for actual interference in Hong Kong affairs.
Mr. Lai is due to stand trial in April.
