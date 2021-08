Hong Kong pop singer, activist arrested for corruption – Times of India

HONG KONG: A prominent Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist was arrested Monday by the city’s anti-corruption watchdog for breaking the law by singing at a political rally three years ago.Antoine’s arrest Wong in the latest official movement against those who had pushed for greater democracy in semi-autonomous Chinese territory.that of Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption said Wong performed two songs at the 2018 rally and urged attendees to vote for the pro-democracy candidate At Nok-hin in a by-election.The watchdog also indicted Au, who won the election, in part for publicizing the rally on social media and saying Wong would perform.The watchdog said in a statement that providing refreshments and entertainment to others at an election event is “corrupt behavior and a serious offense” and violates the election ordinance.Local media reported that Wong had been released on bail. Au, meanwhile, has been in prison since March. Au was one of 47 pro-democracy activists arrested for alleged subversion in an unofficial primary election they organized last year.The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in Hong Kong following the 2019 anti-government protests sparked by fears that the former British colony might lose the freedoms it was promised when it was returned to Chinese control in 1997.Last year, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law that has since been used to arrest more than 100 pro-democracy figures. Changes were also made to Hong Kong’s election laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and give a largely pro-Beijing committee the leeway to appoint lawmakers aligned with Beijing.The crackdown has drawn criticism from many governments around the world.Wong rose to fame in the 1980s as the singer of a pop duo Tat Ming Pair and then embarked on a solo career.He became a staunch supporter of the city’s democratic movement, supporting the 2019 protests as well as the so-called Umbrella Revolution protests that hit the city in 2014. His support for the 2014 protests led to a ban on performing in mainland China and had his music removed from streaming sites.