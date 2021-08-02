World
Hong Kong pop singer, activist arrested for corruption – Times of India
HONG KONG: A prominent Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist was arrested Monday by the city’s anti-corruption watchdog for breaking the law by singing at a political rally three years ago.
Antoine’s arrest Wong in the latest official movement against those who had pushed for greater democracy in semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
that of Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption said Wong performed two songs at the 2018 rally and urged attendees to vote for the pro-democracy candidate At Nok-hin in a by-election.
The watchdog also indicted Au, who won the election, in part for publicizing the rally on social media and saying Wong would perform.
The watchdog said in a statement that providing refreshments and entertainment to others at an election event is “corrupt behavior and a serious offense” and violates the election ordinance.
Local media reported that Wong had been released on bail. Au, meanwhile, has been in prison since March. Au was one of 47 pro-democracy activists arrested for alleged subversion in an unofficial primary election they organized last year.
The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in Hong Kong following the 2019 anti-government protests sparked by fears that the former British colony might lose the freedoms it was promised when it was returned to Chinese control in 1997.
Last year, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law that has since been used to arrest more than 100 pro-democracy figures. Changes were also made to Hong Kong’s election laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and give a largely pro-Beijing committee the leeway to appoint lawmakers aligned with Beijing.
The crackdown has drawn criticism from many governments around the world.
Wong rose to fame in the 1980s as the singer of a pop duo Tat Ming Pair and then embarked on a solo career.
He became a staunch supporter of the city’s democratic movement, supporting the 2019 protests as well as the so-called Umbrella Revolution protests that hit the city in 2014. His support for the 2014 protests led to a ban on performing in mainland China and had his music removed from streaming sites.
