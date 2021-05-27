Hong Kong police, citing the pandemic, are blocking Tiananmen anniversary events.

Hong Kong police, citing the continuing threat of the coronavirus, rejected a request for a march and candlelight vigil to remember those killed in the 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen protest, said Thursday the event organizers.

Pro-democracy activists said they believed authorities used the pandemic as a pretext to block politically sensitive events, scheduled for May 30 and June 4, which are the only large-scale Tiananmen commemorative celebrations held on Chinese soil. Organizers said they would appeal the decision.

Police also blocked the march and vigil last year due to the pandemic. Thousands of people still gathered at Victoria Park on Hong Kong Island. Four activists, including Joshua wong, were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four months to 10 months participate in unauthorized assembly. Twenty more people are expected to appear in court next month on related charges.

Hong Kong has kept coronavirus cases relatively low, with just 24 infections reported in the past two weeks in the city of 7.5 million people. Public events, including Art Basel and professional football matches, have recently taken place with some restrictions, such as reduced capacities, contact registration and the mandatory use of face masks.