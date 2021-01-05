Hong Kong police arrest dozens of pro-democracy leaders

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police arrested dozens of elected pro-democracy officials and activists on Wednesday morning on suspicion of undermining a new Beijing-imposed national security law after trying to hold an election informal primary last year for the city legislature.

The mass arrests marked the biggest roundup to date under the National Security Law, which the Chinese central government introduced in Hong Kong in June to end months of violent protests against Beijing. The move suggested authorities were casting a wide net for anyone who had played a leading role in opposing the government, even after officials promised the law would affect only a small number of people.

Hong Kong police did not immediately identify those arrested and said the exact count of those detained was not available.

The alleged infractions also underscored efforts by government officials to weaken any meaningful opposition within the city’s political institutions. Among those arrested were at least six former members of the Legislative Council, a number of district councilors – a hyperlocal elected position dominated by pro-democracy figures – and several activists. They included figures who had called for an aggressive confrontation with the authorities and those who had supported more moderate tactics.