Hong Kong police arrest dozens of pro-democracy leaders
HONG KONG – Hong Kong police arrested dozens of elected pro-democracy officials and activists on Wednesday morning on suspicion of undermining a new Beijing-imposed national security law after trying to hold an election informal primary last year for the city legislature.
The mass arrests marked the biggest roundup to date under the National Security Law, which the Chinese central government introduced in Hong Kong in June to end months of violent protests against Beijing. The move suggested authorities were casting a wide net for anyone who had played a leading role in opposing the government, even after officials promised the law would affect only a small number of people.
Hong Kong police did not immediately identify those arrested and said the exact count of those detained was not available.
The alleged infractions also underscored efforts by government officials to weaken any meaningful opposition within the city’s political institutions. Among those arrested were at least six former members of the Legislative Council, a number of district councilors – a hyperlocal elected position dominated by pro-democracy figures – and several activists. They included figures who had called for an aggressive confrontation with the authorities and those who had supported more moderate tactics.
In a Facebook Live video broadcast by Ng Kin Wai, a district councilor, as the police arrived at his door, an officer could be overheard arresting Mr. Ng on suspicion of “subversion of state power. “. The officer says he has “reason to believe” that Mr. Ng attended the primary in order to gain office and ultimately “force General Manager Carrie Lam to resign.” (Under Hong Kong law, if lawmakers double veto the government’s budget, the leader must resign.)
The Twitter account of Joshua Wong, the former student leader who is one of the most prominent faces of the protests in Hong Kong, said police also raided Mr. Wong’s home on Wednesday morning for participating in primary.
Mr. Wong is serve more than a year in prison for his role in a 2019 protest, a charge unrelated to the National Security Act. Convictions under the Security Act can lead to much longer sentences.
According to social media pages of those arrested or their supporters, at least some of the detainees were accused of subverting state power – a breach of security law – because they had participated in the informal primary in July. The group had hoped to reduce the number of candidates planning to run for the Legislative Council in September.
This election never took place because the Hong Kong government postponed it for a year, citing concerns related to coronaviruses. Many democracy supporters have accused officials of trying to prevent an embarrassing loss to the pro-Beijing camp. Then, in November, authorities disqualified four pro-democracy incumbents from the Legislative Council. The rest opposition members resigned in protest.
More than 600,000 Hong Kong people voted in the unofficial primary elections, largely select new candidates who favor a more aggressive approach towards the government, rather than more familiar moderate faces. Some of the activists arrested on Wednesday were among the more outspoken winners, but police also arrested candidates who had lost their primary race and were less directly involved in the mass protests.
The government disqualified candidates for what it calls insufficient loyalty, and several of the main winners were later disqualified from the race before it was postponed. In addition, two senior Hong Kong officials, including Ms Lam, warned ahead of the primary that those who attended could be accused of subversion.
Human rights groups have condemned the mass arrests. Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, said authorities had removed “the veneer of democracy remaining in the city.”
“The crackdown generates resistance,” Ms. Wang said in a statement, adding that “millions of Hong Kong people will persist in their struggle for their right to vote and stand for election in a democratically elected government.”
Prior to Wednesday’s arrests, police arrested dozens more under the National Security Act, including Jimmy Lai, the media mogul and founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.
Tiffany May and Austin Ramzy contributed reporting.
