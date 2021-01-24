World
Hong Kong plans to lift lockdown on densely populated area on Monday – Times of India
HONG KONG: Hong Kong plans to lift the Covid-19 lockdown that was imposed on one of its most densely populated districts on Monday, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung informed Sunday.
Chief Secretary Cheung said authorities are set to complete testing for the coronavirus this weekend on around 10,000 people living in the Yau Tsim Mong area, which has been placed under quarantine Saturday to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the China Morning Post reported.
Stating that the preliminary results of the tracing operation were expected on Sunday evening, Cheung added, “If all goes well, we can lift the restrictions at 6 a.m. on Monday so people can go to work. ”
“This is an area where building management is far from satisfactory. That’s what we are focusing on. Some buildings have no management at all. We need to improve this urban redevelopment. An urban renewal is happening. necessary, “Cheung said, quoted by SCMP.
He added that authorities visited homes in the restricted area to send occupants to mobile control stations.
Amid the growing number of cases in Hong Kong, more than 700 people are currently hospitalized and 38 are in critical condition. So far, Hong Kong has recorded more than 10,000 cases and 168 deaths.
