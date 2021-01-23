World
Hong Kong orders thousands to stay at home during virus lockdown two days – Times of India
HONG KONG: Thousands of Hong Kong people were ordered to stay at home on Saturday for the city’s first coronavirus lockdown as authorities fight an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely populated neighborhoods.
The order bans around 10,000 people living in several housing blocks in the neighborhood of Jordan to leave their apartment until all members in the area have been tested and results are mostly verified.
Officials said they plan to test everyone inside the designated area within 48 hours “to meet the goal of zero cases in the district.”
“Residents will have to stay on their premises to avoid cross infections until they get their test results,” Health Minister Sophia Chan said on Saturday.
the government had deployed more than 3,000 people to enforce the lockdown, which covers around 150 housing blocks.
Residents were seen lining up for testing in 51 mobile sample collection vehicles parked in the area and for basic daily supplies provided by the government.
Hong Kong was one of the first places to be affected by the coronavirus after it was spilled out of central China.
He kept infections below 10,000 with around 170 deaths by imposing effective but economically punitive social distancing measures for much of last year.
In the past two months, the city has been hit by a fourth wave of infections, with authorities scrambling to reduce daily numbers.
Stubborn clusters have emerged in low-income neighborhoods known for some of the most cramped housing in the world.
The district of Jordan recorded 162 confirmed cases from the start of this year to January 20.
The city recorded 61 infections on Friday, 24 of which were from the Yau Tsim Mong area where the restricted district is located.
On paper, Hong Kong is one of the richest cities in the world.
But it suffers from pervasive inequalities, a severe housing shortage and exorbitant rents that successive governments have failed to address.
The average apartment in Hong Kong is around 500 square feet (46 square meters).
But many slip into even smaller, subdivided apartments – cabins that can be as small as 50 square feet or even less, with shared bathrooms and showers inside aging buildings with no elevators.
It is in these types of buildings that the clusters have been located in recent weeks, triggering the First Order of Lockdown.
In recent days, health officials have started carrying out mandatory testing in around 70 buildings in the area, but the government has now decided to test everyone in order to “break the chain of transmission.”
The lockdown created considerable confusion among residents.
The impending restrictions were disclosed to local city media on Friday, but there was no official government statement until Saturday morning, after the lockdown came overnight.
Some media reported seeing residents leaving the area before the midnight deadline, while others said residents were frustrated at the lack of clear information.
Authorities said people who were not in the restricted area at the time but had been there for more than two hours in the past 14 days must undergo a mandatory test before midnight today.
The region is also home to many ethnic minorities, mainly South Asian Hong Kong people, a community often facing discrimination and poverty.
Earlier in the week, a senior health official sparked anger when he suggested that ethnic minority residents might spread the virus more easily because they “like to share food, smoke, drink alcohol. ‘alcohol and discuss together “.
Critics countered that poverty and the lack of affordable housing forcing people to live in cramped conditions were to blame for the virus to spread more easily in these neighborhoods – no race or culture.
The health official’s remarks also came as a video of predominantly white migrants dancing at a packed brunch on the more affluent Hong Kong island drew anger, but no admonition from officials.
