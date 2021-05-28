World
Hong Kong mogul Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for unauthorized assembly on October 1 – Times of India
HONG KONG: imprisoned Hong Kong media mogul and Beijing critical Jimmy lai was sentenced to an additional 14 months in prison on Friday for staging an unauthorized rally on October 1, 2019, at one of the city’s pro-democracy rallies that year.
Judge Amanda Woodcock delivered the phrasing in the District court.
This month, Lai – who is already serving a 14-month sentence for participating in similar protests on August 18 and 31, 2019 – and nine other activists pleaded guilty to staging an unauthorized rally.
