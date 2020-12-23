World
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai freed on bail – Times of India
HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul detained under new national security law was released on bail Wednesday under strict conditions, including house arrest and a ban on social media posts.
Jimmy Lai, a vocal critic of Beijing, is one of the most prominent figures accused under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial center over the summer in an attempt to stamp out the dissent.
He is accused of collusion with foreign countries calling on governments overseas to sanction Hong Kong and China in response to its ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy activism in the city.
Lai, 73, was remanded in custody earlier this month by a dedicated national security judge sitting in a lower court.
But on Wednesday, his legal team appealed to the city’s High Court, where he was released on bail by an older judge chosen to try national security cases.
Judge Alex Lee ordered Lai to post a bond of 10 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 1.3 million) and imposed a number of other conditions.
He should stay at home, hand over all travel documents, and not hold any meetings with foreign officials or foreign institutions deemed hostile to China.
Lai has also been banned from posting on social media, posting statements, or speaking to the media.
Court rules prevent the press from detailing legal arguments made by prosecutors and the defense during a bail hearing.
Lai’s Apple Daily newspaper previously reported that the bulk of the prosecution’s case against him revolved around tweets and interviews he had given to the media since the National Security Law was imposed in late June.
