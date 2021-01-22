Hong Kong is locking down a neighborhood for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Hong Kong officials said on Saturday they had locked down part of a densely populated neighborhood and started testing everyone there, one of the most dramatic measures the Chinese territory has taken since the coronavirus surfaced there last winter.
The local government said on Saturday it had restricted access to parts of the Jordan district and people there would be barred from leaving until they were tested, the first such lockdown in Hong Kong. . Police battalions were seen guarding the perimeter as health workers in head-to-toe protective gear entered inside.
About 200 buildings in the Jordan region have been hit and more than 1,700 police and other officers are expected to be deployed, The South China Morning Post reported. Jordan – which includes a mix of office buildings, residential towers, and dilapidated skyscrapers – is one of the most populous areas in Hong Kong.
Officials said 162 confirmed cases of the coronavirus were recorded in 56 buildings in Jordan in the first 20 days of January.
The government plans to complete testing of residents in the restricted area within 48 hours, in time for residents to get to work on Monday morning. In a statement, he described the measures as an attempt to “completely cut off local transmission chains and allay the concerns and fear of residents.”
During much of the pandemic, the daily workload in Hong Kong, a financial center of 7.5 million people, has been relatively low compared to other cities of its size. Even now, it has recorded fewer than 10,000 total cases of coronavirus, as well as 168 deaths.
But new infections in recent months have prompted the government to revert to its toughest social distancing measures and to demand mandatory testing in some areas, including Jordan. Hong Kong was on average 55 on Saturday daily cases in the past week.
