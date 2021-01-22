Hong Kong is locking down a neighborhood for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Hong Kong officials said on Saturday they had locked down part of a densely populated neighborhood and started testing everyone there, one of the most dramatic measures the Chinese territory has taken since the coronavirus surfaced there last winter.

The local government said on Saturday it had restricted access to parts of the Jordan district and people there would be barred from leaving until they were tested, the first such lockdown in Hong Kong. . Police battalions were seen guarding the perimeter as health workers in head-to-toe protective gear entered inside.

About 200 buildings in the Jordan region have been hit and more than 1,700 police and other officers are expected to be deployed, The South China Morning Post reported. Jordan – which includes a mix of office buildings, residential towers, and dilapidated skyscrapers – is one of the most populous areas in Hong Kong.

Officials said 162 confirmed cases of the coronavirus were recorded in 56 buildings in Jordan in the first 20 days of January.