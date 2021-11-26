Hong Kong has two cases of the new variant detected in South Africa.
The Hong Kong government said Thursday it had detected two cases of a new variant identified in South Africa, which scientists say shows a “big leap in evolution” and could limit vaccine effectiveness.
The infections were detected in a man who had returned from South Africa to Hong Kong this month, and later in another man staying across the hall in the same quarantine hotel. (Hong Kong requires that almost all overseas arrivals be quarantined in hotels for two to three weeksThe genetic sequence of the virus was identical in both men, suggesting airborne transmission, according to the city report Health protection center. Both men have been vaccinated.
Additional sequencing by the University of Hong Kong confirmed that the viruses belonged to the new variant from South Africa, officials said, although they acknowledged that information on the variant’s impact on public health was “lacking at this time.”
Some Hong Kong experts have interrogates the length and effectiveness of Hong Kong’s quarantines, noting that authorities have recorded several cases of residents of quarantine hotels apparently infecting people staying in other rooms.
In the case of the latest variants of infections, the government criticized the first man for not wearing a surgical mask when opening his hotel room door, as well as “unsatisfactory airflow” in the hotel. As of Friday afternoon, no cases of infection were reported in neighboring rooms.
The presence of the new variant may complicate efforts to reopen the border between Hong Kong and mainland China. For months, Hong Kong officials have said the resumption of quarantine-free travel between Chinese territory and the mainland – virtually the only places in the world still pursuing a containment strategy which seeks to eradicate the virus completely – is their top priority, even though the strategy has damaged the reputation of the city as a global financial center.
Mainland officials said Hong Kong was not doing enough to control the virus, even though the city has only recorded two locally transmitted cases in the past six months. The continent has recently faced new domestic epidemics; Thursday, the National Health Commission there reported four new local cases.
Thursday night, Hong Kong No.2 John Lee, noted Mainland officials told him earlier in the day that Hong Kong had “essentially fulfilled” the conditions to reopen the border. He said details still need to be worked out, including the introduction of a continental style “health code” application who has raised privacy concerns.
Asked by a reporter whether the new variant would delay reopening with the mainland, Mr. Lee noted only that the Hong Kong authorities “would ensure that adequate research and monitoring is carried out in this regard.”
“Of course, we have to manage and control any new risk,” he said.
