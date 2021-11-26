Hong Kong has two cases of the new variant detected in South Africa.

The Hong Kong government said Thursday it had detected two cases of a new variant identified in South Africa, which scientists say shows a “big leap in evolution” and could limit vaccine effectiveness.

The infections were detected in a man who had returned from South Africa to Hong Kong this month, and later in another man staying across the hall in the same quarantine hotel. (Hong Kong requires that almost all overseas arrivals be quarantined in hotels for two to three weeksThe genetic sequence of the virus was identical in both men, suggesting airborne transmission, according to the city report Health protection center. Both men have been vaccinated.

Additional sequencing by the University of Hong Kong confirmed that the viruses belonged to the new variant from South Africa, officials said, although they acknowledged that information on the variant’s impact on public health was “lacking at this time.”

Some Hong Kong experts have interrogates the length and effectiveness of Hong Kong’s quarantines, noting that authorities have recorded several cases of residents of quarantine hotels apparently infecting people staying in other rooms.