Hong Kong forces Tiananmen Vigil Group to end online presence

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police have forced one of the city’s best-known activist groups to clean up its online presence, in latest sign of how authorities can use a powerful national security law to restrict online speech and enforce Chinese-style internet censorship. .

The group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements, has for decades held annual vigils to commemorate the 1989 government massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing. Even as the Chinese central government tried to erase the memory of the massacre on the mainland, the alliance operated freely in Hong Kong, which, as a former British colony, had been promised civil liberties absent from the rest of China.

The group’s social media pages openly criticized the government. Its “About” section on Facebook, for example, said it was dedicated to “the struggle for democracy, freedom and human rights” in China.

But the security law, which the central government imposed on Hong Kong Last year to quell months of pro-democracy protests, authorizes officials to order the removal of online content deemed to endanger national security.