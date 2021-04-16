Hong Kong Democracy Veteran Politicians in Sentencing Court

Dozens of people gathered in Hong Kong for a court seat ahead of the sentencing of media mogul Jimmy Lai and nine other pro-democracy politicians and activists after being convicted of participating in unauthorized assemblies during the huge anti-government protests in 2019.

It is the first time that Lai, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy supporters, who has been in jail since December after being denied bail in another national security case, will be sentenced.

About 100 people lined up outside the court early Friday to secure a seat for the hearing.

“It was already very difficult to fight for democracy and freedom in the past. With the national security law it’s even more difficult, ”Yan, a 19-year-old student told Reuters news agency, referring to the sweeping legislation imposed by China last year.

“We have to believe in our faith and wait for the time to return,” said the student, who declined to give his full name due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Lai was convicted in two separate trials earlier in April for illegal gatherings on August 18 and August 31, 2019, respectively. The maximum possible penalty is five years in prison.

Martin Lee (center) and Albert Ho (left) arrive at the Hong Kong courthouse on Friday where they will be sentenced for an August 2019 rally. [Kin Cheung/AP Photo] Diplomats (left to right) from the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Canada and Australia were among those lining up for a seat in the tribunal [Anthony Wallace/AFP]

The repeated arrests of Lai and other pro-democracy politicians and activists have drawn criticism from Western governments and international rights groups, who have raised concerns about the weakening of freedoms in the territory, whose population was guaranteed civil rights and freedoms unknown on the mainland when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

In the August 18 case, District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock found Lai guilty along with Martin Lee, 82, who helped launch the city’s largest opposition Democratic Party in the 1990s and co-wrote the mini constitution of the territory. He is often called the “father of democracy” of the former British colony.

Entering court on Friday, Lee said, “I feel completely relaxed, I am ready to face my sentence.”

Other defendants, also found guilty, included prominent lawyer Margaret Ng, 73, and veteran Democrats Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung, Cyd Ho, Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung . The last two had pleaded guilty.

Police had approved a rally in Victoria Park that day, but refused permission for the group to march. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for the event, filling the park and spilling into the streets.

Demonstrators against the anti-extradition bill march to demand democracy and political reform in Hong Kong on August 19, 2019. The nine veteran Democratic politicians and activists will be sentenced for Friday’s protest. [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

In the second trial, the same judge found Lai and Lee guilty along with a politician and scholar, Yeung Sum. During these protests, police fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters, some of whom threw petrol bombs.

All three defendants had previously pleaded guilty.

Lee posted on Facebook Thursday night that he expected to go to jail but his mind was “free as the ocean and the sky.”

The 2019 pro-democracy protests were sparked by the government’s plan for an extradition bill with the mainland and intensified by Beijing’s tightening pressure on Hong Kong, creating the territory’s biggest crisis since the transfer.

Beijing has since consolidated its grip on the National Security Law, which punishes anything it considers secession, subversion, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces up to life in prison.

Supporters of the law say it restored stability to the territory. Critics say he criminalized dissent.

“These lawsuits come at a time when China seeks to restore order to Hong Kong through its National Security Law, and national security is currently being breached into people at all levels,” said Adrian Brown of Al Jazeera, who is out of court.

On Wednesday, the territorial government organized National Security Education Day for the first time with events for schoolchildren – including re-enacting police operations in subway trains, posing for photos in front of water cannon trucks and handling weapons – and the police put on a show ceremonial goose walk.

Children play with mock grenade launcher at Hong Kong Police College open day to mark National Security Education Day [Tyrone Siu/Reuters] Children watch a SIG Sauer MPX gas submachine gun at an open house to mark National Safety Education Day at the Hong Kong Police College on Wednesday [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily tabloid, has been to Washington, DC frequently, meeting with officials, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to rally support for Hong Kong’s democracy. Beijing called him a “traitor”.

Lai is scheduled for two more legal mentions on Friday, in the national security lawsuit where he is accused of collusion with a foreign country and a case related to the Apple Daily lease. Dozens of police stormed the newspaper headquarters last August after Lai’s arrest.

Earlier this week, the tabloid published a handwritten letter that Lai sent to his colleagues in prison, saying, “It is our responsibility as journalists to seek justice. As long as we aren’t blinded by unjust temptations, as long as we don’t let evil creep through us, we take responsibility. “

It is “time for us to stand up,” he wrote.

Police leaf through papers on a desk during a raid on the Apple Daily desk in Hong Kong last August when Lai, a prominent pro-democracy activist and critic of China, was first arrested. [Apple Daily/Handout via Reuters]