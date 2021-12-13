Hong Kong court sentences Jimmy Lai to jail for Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG – A Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced former media mogul Jimmy Lai and seven other prominent pro-democracy activists to prison for their roles last year in the attempt to commemorate the June 4, 1989 crackdown in Beijing against peaceful protesters in Tiananmen Square.

The sentences – between four months and 14 months – were the latest example of the full-scale crackdown on dissent and free speech in the city, a former British colony that once had significantly stronger civil liberties than the rest of China. Although this case was not prosecuted under a strict national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing last year, several of the defendants, including Mr Lai, also face separate charges under the law.

Mr Lai and other activists – including Chow Hang-tung, Gwyneth Ho and Lee Cheuk-Yan – gathered on June 4 last year in Victoria Park before an annual vigil hosted by the Hong Kong Alliance in support to the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, a pro-democracy group. The alliance had held these vigils, a powerful symbol of Hong Kong’s differences from the rest of China, in the park for three decades. But the government banned the rally last year, citing the coronavirus pandemic, and again this year.

Mr. Lai was sentenced to 13 months in prison by Judge Amanda J. Woodcock. Mr Lee, a former lawmaker and leader of the alliance, received the heaviest sentence, 14 months. A former chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, Wu Chi-wai, was sentenced to four months and two weeks.