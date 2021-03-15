World
Hong Kong activists say struggle for democracy continues overseas – Times of India
HONG KONG: Hong Kong democracy activists have launched a new impetus to continue their fight among residents living abroad following a large-scale crackdown by Beijing and changes to the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s electoral system aimed at excluding opposition votes.
In a letter titled “Hong Kong Charter 2021”, activists said that “many Hong Kong people have no choice but to go into exile, while those who remain in their city live with the constant afraid of being persecuted politically any day. ”
“The electoral reform of 2021 imposed by the Chinese Communist To party shattered the democratic elements of our election yet again, putting the final nail in the coffin for ‘One country, two systems’, the letter said, citing the city’s management framework after its transfer from British colonial rule in 1997.
The letter, co-signed by eight opposition figures, calls for international support to counter what they have called “global aggression” of China’s decision. Communist Party, as well as government and police reforms and the abolition of a sweeping national security law imposed last year.
Dozens of activists, including former lawmakers, have been charged under the law, prompting many to seek asylum abroad.
“Under such pressure from China, the Hong Kong diaspora has more responsibility than ever to speak out and ensure that we continue to cause international concern,” said Nathan Law, who resides now in the UK, at an online press conference on Sunday.
“We hope that our overseas communities can continue to fight until one day we can elect our own leaders.”
Hong Kong was rocked by months of anti-government protests in 2019 that met increasingly repressive measures from security forces and authorities in Beijing.
The Chinese legislature this month approved changes to electoral rules in the city that will virtually eliminate the influence of any political opposition, drawing sharp criticism from the United States and the United Kingdom, which have ruled Hong Kong. as a colony for 156 years. The changes strengthen Beijing’s control over the selection of Hong Kong’s leader, as well as the composition of its legislative council.
China had pledged to allow the city to maintain freedoms not allowed elsewhere in the country for 50 years, but its recent moves are seen as a betrayal.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Saturday that Beijing’s decision “to impose sweeping changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong’s electoral system … was part of a model designed to harass and stifle all the critical voices of Chinese politics.
Raab said the moves amounted to the third violation of a 1984 agreement between the parties Britain hoped to protect Hong Kong’s freedoms after the handover.
