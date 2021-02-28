Hong Kong accuses 47 democracy supporters of violating security law

HONG KONG – Dozens of pro-democracy personalities who rounded up and detained last month were arrested again on Sunday and charged with violating Hong Kong’s tough new national security law, the latest blow to diminishing hopes for democracy in the territory.

The 47 politicians and activists indicted on Sunday are accused of breaking the security law by helping to organize an informal primary election last year for the pro-democracy political camp in Hong Kong. They were among 55 people arrested during a sweep in January and released on bail while police continued their investigation.

Before Sunday, only a handful of people had been formally charged with violating the security law, although around 100 were arrested on suspicion of having done so. Those found guilty of breaking the law can be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police said each of the 47 people had been charged with one count of “conspiracy to commit subversion”. They include Benny Tai, a former law professor at the University of Hong Kong who drafted an electoral strategy for the pro-democracy camp that included the informal primary.