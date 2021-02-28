Hong Kong accuses 47 democracy supporters of violating security law
HONG KONG – Dozens of pro-democracy personalities who rounded up and detained last month were arrested again on Sunday and charged with violating Hong Kong’s tough new national security law, the latest blow to diminishing hopes for democracy in the territory.
The 47 politicians and activists indicted on Sunday are accused of breaking the security law by helping to organize an informal primary election last year for the pro-democracy political camp in Hong Kong. They were among 55 people arrested during a sweep in January and released on bail while police continued their investigation.
Before Sunday, only a handful of people had been formally charged with violating the security law, although around 100 were arrested on suspicion of having done so. Those found guilty of breaking the law can be sentenced to life imprisonment.
Police said each of the 47 people had been charged with one count of “conspiracy to commit subversion”. They include Benny Tai, a former law professor at the University of Hong Kong who drafted an electoral strategy for the pro-democracy camp that included the informal primary.
The primary, which took place in July, looked no different from other held in democracies around the world. Over 600,000 people named their favorite choices stand for parliamentary elections in September, typically favoring candidates closely associated with the mass anti-government protests that rocked the city in 2019.
As part of Mr Tai’s strategy, the pro-democracy bloc could use a majority in the city’s Legislative Council to block the government’s budget, which under Hong Kong law could potentially force the director General, Carrie Lam, to resign.
But authorities have warned that under the Security Law, which China imposed on the city in late June, such a plan was potentially an act of subversion. Among other things, the law prohibits interfering with, disrupting or undermining the functions of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments.
September elections were finally postponed by Ms Lam’s government, which cited the pandemic restrictions. Pro-democracy activists said the delay was more likely an effort to avoid defeat of pro-establishment candidates, who seriously lost in the neighborhood elections in 2019.
Last year, the pro-democracy bloc in the Legislative Council resigned en masse after Beijing forced four of its members out from the office. This month, the Chinese government signaled that it plans to change Hong Kong’s electoral system to ban candidates deemed disloyal to the ruling Communist Party in China. While the details of these changes have not yet been finalized, they are expected to ban all but the most conciliatory opposition figures from taking office.
The 47 indicted on Sunday had been ordered days in advance to report to police, and since then many were saying goodbye to loved ones and purchasing essentials, like metal-free glasses and sneakers. without laces.
Owen Chow, a 24-year-old activist, posted a photo online of a newly tattooed Buddhist chant on his right arm on Sunday. “It seems that the suffering will continue indefinitely,” he wrote. “What we need is not imagination over suffering, but hope and determination beyond suffering.”
While at the police station, Chow was charged with subversion under the National Security Act, according to his lawyer.
Lester Shum, who was a leader of the 2014 pro-democracy protests known as the Umbrella Movement and who participated in the primary last year, has also been charged. He said the road to arrests started with the 2019 protests.
“We have long ago decided not to bow to authoritarianism,” he said. “I hope everyone will carry this decision in the very difficult days ahead.”
