Honduras has taken important security and drug trafficking milestones over the past 7 years

(Bloomberg) – Stanley Druckenmiller said last week that virtually anyone can make money in the markets right now and it’s up 17% this year on his Duquesne Family Office’s latest regulatory filing shows some of the ways he did this and The Investor, worth $ 10.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, took a new position of $ 154.6 million in Citigroup Inc., and a smaller stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co., a bet that could benefit from a rate hike. Duquesne also amassed a $ 69.7 million stake in online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. and strengthened its holdings in Starbucks Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. – a nod to the quickly vaccinated United States and a potential return to more travel and work from the office. Overall, the company on Monday revealed $ 3.9 billion in U.S. holdings in the 13F case, a slight increase from the previous quarter. e pandemic. He liquidated stakes in Walt Disney Co. and the cruise liner Carnival Corp. Duquesne also cut stakes in used-car retailer Carvana Co. and miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is up 70% this year. the investment vehicles of the ultra-rich are often impenetrable discretion. 13F deposits are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of fund managers overseeing more than $ 100 million of U.S. stocks and must be filed within 45 days of the end of each quarter. shapes. Most are too small or outsource their equity investments to outside fund managers. Some, like Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, buy securities through swap agreements with banks, which keeps their holdings hidden. Hwang’s family office, which exploded at the end of March, has never filed a 13F. For those who are required to fill out the forms, they offer insight into the investment strategies of some of the most popular people. rich people of the world. on Friday, he bought shares of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The investment firm, which oversees $ 27 billion, did not own the shares before Archegos imploded, said a person familiar with the fund’s trading.Iconiq, WildcatBlue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortune from the co-founders of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, increased investments in US tech giants and reduced their exposure to healthcare stocks in the first quarter, according to its latest report. The Hong Kong-based company has taken new positions in Uber Technologies Inc. . and Twitter Inc. and added to its bets on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. In total, the seven-year-old company revealed it held 31 U.S. stocks with a total value of $ 446 million at the end of the quarter. Platt, revealed he held $ 3.8 billion in U.S. stocks, a jump of more than $ 400 million from the previous period. The firm’s most prominent new positions were NRG Energy Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings and blank check firm Churchill Capital Corp VII. Iconiq Capital, the San Francisco-based multi-family office that handled money for billionaires. High-profile Silicon Valley players like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman, reported that the value of its disclosed holdings jumped 121% from the previous quarter to $ 8.9 billion. Coniq strengthened its largest position, in cloud computing firm Snowflake Inc., and revealed Roblox Corp’s holdings. and Twilio Inc His stake in Snowflake now accounts for the vast majority of the total value of Iconiq’s disclosed portfolio. Another family office bet on Snowflake was David Bonderman’s Wildcat Capital Management, which unveiled $ 819 million in US stocks. at the end of the quarter. shares its name with the location of a Bonderman-owned house near Aspen, Colo., a new position in South Korea’s Coupang Inc. revealed, which went public in March ch. Its largest holdings remain Skillz Inc. and Costar Group Inc. (adds details on Bluecrest Capital Management in 13th paragraph) More articles like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information. © 2021 Bloomberg LP