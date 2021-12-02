World
Homeless man fatally stabbed teenager without cause in Florida – Times of India
FORT LAUDERDALE: A homeless man with a history of chance violence fatally stabbed a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle in a chance encounter and without apparent cause, a police the chef said on Thursday.
Semmie Lee Williams, 39, was arrested Wednesday in Miami on charges of first degree murder for the Nov. 15 murder of Ryan Rogers, whose body was found the next day beside an Interstate 95 overpass, a said Palm Beach Gardens chief Clinton Shannon. The high school freshman and avid soccer player had gone out for an early evening bike ride and never made it home.
Court records show Rogers was stabbed multiple times in the head. Records indicate that Williams ‘DNA was found on a pair of headphones at the scene and that Rogers’ blood was found on a bandana that Williams had in his backpack when it was located. Investigators say Williams also fits the description of a man on security camera walking towards the area where the body was found about 10 minutes before the boy’s cell phone stopped moving.
Williams has denied meeting Rogers, according to records. Williams made his first court appearance on Thursday and was held without bail.
Shannon said Williams has no known connection with Palm Beach County and it’s unclear why he would have been in the area, which is about 80 miles (129 km) north of Miami. No one else is suspected of being involved in the murder.
“It seems like a completely random act. We have no motive,” Shannon said. “I would best describe him as an innocent child victim having a chance encounter with a very violent criminal.”
Williams pleaded guilty three years ago in Atlanta to assault and aggravated bodily harm of a person 65 or older for a random attack in 2014, court records show. Legal proceedings were delayed for four years because Williams was found to be mentally incapable of assisting in his defense.
A man was walking down the street when Williams jumped from behind a wall, ran behind him, hugged him in a choke and hit him on the head, transcripts from WIlliams’ 2018 hearing show.
The victim testified that he could not breathe during the attack and was on the verge of fainting when passers-by intervened. Williams threw the victim into a ravine, leaving him with a permanent injury to his arm, and fled. Williams was arrested after a short search of the area.
The victim said he asked Williams during the attack if he wanted the money.
“He said no. He knows my kind and he’s going to finish me off,” the victim told judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. “I’m lucky to be alive. The intention was to kill me. . ”
Williams had served four years in prison and a mental hospital. Prosecutors wanted an extra year, but Cox said since Williams had never been convicted of a felony, he would be given a prison term and released that day. Cox ordered Williams to leave Georgia immediately upon release and take a bus to the center Florida live with his mother, who had agreed to take care of him. He was to serve five years of probation in Florida.
The Atlanta victim did not immediately return a call asking for comment. The Associated Press does not appoint him to protect his privacy.
Williams was also arrested in the mid-2000s in central Florida for a variety of offenses including domestic violence, resisting non-violent arrest, minor theft, and carrying a concealed electronic weapon. His mother, during this time, issued a restraining order against him.
Her mother did not return a call asking for comment.
The Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office declined to comment.
