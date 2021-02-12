Homeless Defense Sue New York City’s Subway System
Homeless advocates in New York City sued the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Friday over a series of Covid-19 rules that the suit said unfairly targeting people who take shelter in city subways.
The rules prohibit people from staying in a subway station for more than an hour or after a train has been taken out of service, and ban trolleys over 30 inches long or wide. They were urgently adopted last April and made permanent in September.
Last spring, the pandemic and closures emptied subways from regular commuters, and dozens of transit workers died from the coronavirus. Images of trains half full of sleeping homeless people accompanied by the sprawl of their possessions became the symbol of a city in crisis and helped prompt Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to shut down the system every night for cleanup.
The rules’ declared goals were to “protect public health and safety”, help first responders to get to work and “maintain social distancing”. But the rules exempt so many activities from the one-hour limit – including public speaking, campaigns, leaflets, artistic performances, and fundraising for religious or political causes – that they show “Clearly” that their real goal is to exclude homeless people from the subways, says the costume. The lawsuit was filed by the Urban Justice Center Safety Net Project and Picture the Homeless, on behalf of a homeless man named Barry Simon.
Mr. Simon had been ordered out by the police “dozens of times” while resting in a post and threatened with arrest on several occasions, according to the lawsuit. Mr Simon, 54, has been kicked out of stations at least 10 times because the cart in which he was carrying his belongings was too large, the suit says.
Because homeless people in New York City are disproportionately black and Latin American and people with disabilities, the rules violate the state’s human and civil rights law, the lawsuit says. He also says the rules were passed without proper scrutiny. The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
The use of the subway by homeless people as de facto shelters, long a fact of life in New York City, has become a burning issue. Many homeless people are now avoiding the city’s barracks-style group shelters for fear of contracting the coronavirus. As the city adds hundreds of private rooms in hotels to the shelter system, contested rules and overnight shutdown have let some people choose between sleeping outside in winter and trying your luck in collective shelters.
Calls increased in recent days to end the night shutdown.