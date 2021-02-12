Homeless Defense Sue New York City’s Subway System

Homeless advocates in New York City sued the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Friday over a series of Covid-19 rules that the suit said unfairly targeting people who take shelter in city subways.

The rules prohibit people from staying in a subway station for more than an hour or after a train has been taken out of service, and ban trolleys over 30 inches long or wide. They were urgently adopted last April and made permanent in September.

Last spring, the pandemic and closures emptied subways from regular commuters, and dozens of transit workers died from the coronavirus. Images of trains half full of sleeping homeless people accompanied by the sprawl of their possessions became the symbol of a city in crisis and helped prompt Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to shut down the system every night for cleanup.

The rules’ declared goals were to “protect public health and safety”, help first responders to get to work and “maintain social distancing”. But the rules exempt so many activities from the one-hour limit – including public speaking, campaigns, leaflets, artistic performances, and fundraising for religious or political causes – that they show “Clearly” that their real goal is to exclude homeless people from the subways, says the costume. The lawsuit was filed by the Urban Justice Center Safety Net Project and Picture the Homeless, on behalf of a homeless man named Barry Simon.