Home lockdown ‘nightmare’ in Australia called human rights violation

Melbourne, Australia – The sudden blockage in July of Melbourne’s nine public housing towers, which left 3,000 people without adequate food and medicine and access to fresh air during the city’s second wave of coronavirus, violated human rights laws, according to a investigation.

The report, released Thursday by the ombudsperson for Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, said residents had indeed been placed under house arrest for 14 days without warning. This deprived them of essential supports, as well as access to activities like outdoor exercise, according to the report.

The lockdown was not “consistent with the human rights of residents, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of their liberty,” wrote Deborah Glass, Victoria’s ombudsman. The report recommended that the state government publicly apologize to the tower residents, as well as improve relations and procedures in equally high-risk accommodations in the city so that they can be better prepared. for future epidemics.

Although Australia won praise for successfully slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the report was a stinging rebuke of the decision by state officials to apply strict measures to residents of public housing, which said they felt trapped and traumatized in what some have described as a “nightmare”.