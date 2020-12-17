Home lockdown ‘nightmare’ in Australia called human rights violation
Melbourne, Australia – The sudden blockage in July of Melbourne’s nine public housing towers, which left 3,000 people without adequate food and medicine and access to fresh air during the city’s second wave of coronavirus, violated human rights laws, according to a investigation.
The report, released Thursday by the ombudsperson for Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, said residents had indeed been placed under house arrest for 14 days without warning. This deprived them of essential supports, as well as access to activities like outdoor exercise, according to the report.
The lockdown was not “consistent with the human rights of residents, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of their liberty,” wrote Deborah Glass, Victoria’s ombudsman. The report recommended that the state government publicly apologize to the tower residents, as well as improve relations and procedures in equally high-risk accommodations in the city so that they can be better prepared. for future epidemics.
Although Australia won praise for successfully slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the report was a stinging rebuke of the decision by state officials to apply strict measures to residents of public housing, which said they felt trapped and traumatized in what some have described as a “nightmare”.
“We grew up here; we were born here, ”a resident, anonymous in the report to protect his identity, told investigators. “It was like we were in a safe place or not?” He added. “We felt unworthy.”
The report also recalled that these measures were rarely applied equitably and were costly for those who are economically disadvantaged. Many of the towers were minorities or immigrants. Some residents noted that a heavy police presence around the tower grounds made it difficult to leave.
Speaking of the towers’ inhabitants, the report notes: “Some had endured civil wars and dictatorships before settling in Australia, some even survived torture at the hands of their former state. For them, the overwhelming police presence was particularly traumatic.
When a second wave threatened to upend Australia’s progress in tackling the pandemic, Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews imposed what would become one of the tightest lockdowns and the longest in the world. It went on for 111 days, frustrating already exhausted and winter-tired Melburnians and earning him both vitriol and support public.
Mr Andrew said the government had no choice and its actions were based on the best public health advice.
“There are no rules for this, no one in Victoria has done it before,” he told a press conference in Melbourne on Thursday. “We took the steps that experts said were necessary to save lives.”
Investigators found that although the state’s acting health official signed the order approving the lockdown, she was unaware of the government’s plans to put it into effect so suddenly. The report revealed that she had only had 15 minutes to consider the terms of several documents and their human rights implications before details of the lockdown were made public.
“We may be tempted, during a crisis, to view human rights as essential to save human lives,” the report warns. “This thinking can lead to dangerous territory.”
Ebyon Hassan, 32, who lives in one of the towers in the North Melbourne suburb and lost his father to coronavirus in late July, said of the report: “It is no surprise that the rights of the man were raped. “
She and other residents said they had been extremely disappointed with the lack of government services following the lockdown.
“Everyone is just trying to heal and recover,” she added. “Apologies, it’s the least they can do.”
Australian officials have hoped their handling of the virus would allow a “Covid-normal” Christmas. The state of Victoria, which at the end of November had effectively eliminated coronavirus for the second time, has now passed 48 days without any new locally transmitted cases.
But this week, a sign of the persistence of the virus, six new cases were confirmed in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, ending the city’s two-week streak without having new locally transmitted infections.
Despite the report’s findings, the state government of Victoria argued that its actions had been “integral” in helping to slow the spread of the disease.
The authorities “have at all times acted legally and within the applicable legislative framework,” said Richard Wynne, Minister of Planning and Housing, in a statement released Thursday.
“We don’t apologize for saving lives,” he added.