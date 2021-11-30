Holocaust survivors celebrate Hanukkah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) – Several dozen Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday with a menorah lighting ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem that paid tribute to them and the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis.

The lighting of the candles was organized by the Conference on Jewish Claims at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, the holiest place where Jews can pray. It was accompanied by an online event featuring a statement from Jewish, Israeli and German leaders.

German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz said in a video statement in German that his country “will continue to do everything possible to protect Jewish citizens in the future and to fight any anti-Semitism. We will fight darkness with light.

“Today, Jewish life enriches our society again. Israel and Germany are close partners. We must not put these precious gifts at risk, ”he said.

Israel was established in 1948 as a result of the Holocaust as a safe haven for Jews around the world and is home to an aging population of around 175,000 survivors. The Claims Conference says it provides financial support to more than 260,000 survivors around the world.

Colette Avital, president of the Center for Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, said in a statement that this Hanukkah “we celebrate again, the miracle of our long history of survival in the face of adversity, persecution, expulsions. , humiliations, pogroms, and finally, the worst tragedy of our time, the Holocaust.

The online event included musical performances by Barry Manilow and a Yiddish performance by “Fiddler on the Roof”.