“Historical”: the capital of Arab America could elect the first Arab mayor

Dearborn, Michigan – For the first time in decades, Dearborn’s mayoral race is wide open, creating an opportunity for the Detroit suburb known as the capital of Arab America to elect its first Arab-American mayor.

John B O’Reilly has held the seat since 2007, having served as chairman of city council for 17 years following the death of then-mayor Michael Guido, who had been in office since 1986. An undisclosed illness saw O’Reilly disappear. away from public life for the past year.

Lebanese-American Abdullah Hammoud hopes to become the city’s first Arab, Muslim and person of color to be mayor of Dearborn if he wins next Tuesday’s election.

Hammoud, currently a state representative, won the primaries in August by a comfortable margin.

Arab-American activists have said that if Hammoud wins the election, it would be a “historic” achievement highlighting the growth in size and political power in their community.

Hammoud said he aimed to improve the quality of life for all residents. Success is not measured by being the first, but by setting a good example to pave the way for others, he told Al Jazeera.

“The goal is not to be the first… We try to set a standard by which people can look a little different; you might pray a little differently, but if you do such a good job, you won’t be the last, ”he said.

In August, Hammoud, 31, placed first in an overcrowded group of primary candidates for mayor, entering Tuesday’s election against veteran local politician Gary Woronchak.

Hammoud calls himself a “pragmatic progressive”. He is a Democrat, but mayoral candidates appear on the ballot without a party tag. For those who might be uncomfortable with his politics, his Arab heritage or his Muslim faith, the millennial politician reached out with a simple message: Let’s talk.

“If you have questions or fears based on things you may have heard in the media or negative perceptions about Muslims and Arab Americans, ask,” he told voters.

Cherborn

Hammoud showed up at a “meet and greet” event on Thursday with local candidates in a navy blue tracksuit with a jacket emblazoned with his campaign logo, running shoes and socks in vibrant colors.

Several attendees approached him to ask for selfies, demonstrating his status as a local celebrity.

Asked about his early successes in politics, he said: “Most people in Dearborn think of me as someone they grew up with – as a brother, a son, a grandson. I was raised to make everyone around me – friends and neighbors – feel like family. “

The city faces pressing local issues, including property taxes, public safety concerns and repeated flooding.

Besides the local political implications, advocates said a Hammoud victory would embolden the presence of the Arab community on the political map beyond Dearborn.

“It matters a lot,” said Matthew Stiffler, a researcher at the Dearborn-based Arab-American National Museum and lecturer at the University of Michigan. “If he wins, it would make it official that the Arab-American community here is completely immersed in Dearborn.”

Arab Americans made up about 40 percent of the city’s population, according to the 2010 census. But experts, including Stiffler, suspected Dearborn had had an Arab majority for years – a reality not reflected in the census, who Arabs count in white, which distorts the statistics. The Arab population is counted as a subcategory based on national origin, which leads to undercoverage.

While the city’s Arabs may have had the numbers to elect a mayor from their community in the past, the advantage of tenure in local races has benefited officials already in office.

In recent years, the Arab community has seen a steady increase in voter turnout and the rise of several local politicians, including Hammoud.

Micho Assi, an Arab-American lawyer, said Arab voters are not looking to elect just any Arab candidate, but are looking for those with the right qualifications. She said Hammoud’s election would be “historic”.

“We cannot deny the fact that not only the Arabs in terms of population make up a good percentage of Dearborn, but also the Arabs have made a difference in the economy, history and life of Dearborn, so they deserve to ‘be represented in terms of leadership,’ Assi told Al Jazeera.

Wornochack, 66, a former state official and county commissioner, said his long years in government made him more qualified to serve the city than Hammoud.

“I have by far the most experience in the public service; it’s not even close, ”he said in a recent campaign ad.

Hammoud is completing his third two-year term in the Michigan House of Representatives, to which he was elected at the age of 25.

Woronchack questioned the large sums his opponent raked in – nearly $ 545,000 compared to around $ 95,000 he raked in, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press earlier this month.

“Is this Dearborn for $ ale,” read a banner on Woronchack’s campaign website, alleging that the donations came from out-of-state.

Hammoud said his fundraising was commensurate with the support he received in the primaries.

In the August primaries, Hammoud and Wornchack were the two biggest voters in a group of seven candidates. Hammoud received 42 percent of the vote, Wornchack 18.5 percent.

During the campaign, Wornchack highlighted his close relationship with the Arab community during his years of public service.

Dearborn is home to the country’s largest mosque and its first Arab-American museum.

The Arab presence in Michigan extends far beyond Dearborn. The state has long been at the heart of Arab-American political power. With communities in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and other countries in the Middle East, the state’s Arab population is over 200,000, the second highest in the United States behind California.

As early as Jesse Jackson’s 1984 presidential campaign, American politicians vying for national office courted the Arab vote, particularly in Michigan. This effort has become more pronounced and more common in recent years.

Sanders campaign in Dearborn with specific messages for Arabs and Muslims in its 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Days before last year’s general election, current First Lady Jill Biden held a socially distant rally in Dearborn, telling Arab-American attendees their votes could decide the oscillating state of Michigan and the entire election.

Stiffler said that if Hammoud wins, it will cement the perception of Arab Americans as an important voting bloc with their own interests.

“If this gives the impression that the Arab vote was very unified behind a single candidate, I think it is a force to be reckoned with,” he told Al Jazeera.

Abdullah Hammoud interacts with an Arab-American activist at a campaign event in Dearborn, Michigan, October 28 [Ali Harb/Al Jazeera]

Michigan is home to dozens of local Arab-American officials, including judges, mayors and city council members – often outside of areas with a strong Arab presence.

In 2018, an Egyptian-American doctor, Abdul El Sayed made national headlines when he mounted a serious gubernatorial campaign with support from Sanders. In the same electoral cycle, Rashida Tlaib of Detroit made history when she was elected the first Palestinian-American member of Congress.

Dearborn herself elected many Arab candidates, starting with Suzanne Sareini, a Lebanese-American business owner, who won a city council seat in 1989.

Still, the mayor’s seat in Dearborn is special, Stiffler said, not only because it is the leadership position in one of the state’s largest cities, but also because of the little history. recommendable from the office with racism.

The late Mayor Orville Hubbard, who ruled the city from 1942 to 1978, was a strong advocate of racial segregation.

“Let’s talk… about the ‘Arab problem’,” read a campaign leaflet by mayoral candidate Michael Guido in 1985. He would win and remain in power until his death in 2006. He had forged warm ties with the Arab community. in the years following his election.

Stiffler said that even though Arabs were elected to the city council, school board and local court, if Hammoud was elected on Tuesday it would show how far the city has come.

“I don’t think it would be as significant if it weren’t for former mayors who campaigned explicitly on, ‘Hey, we have to control this Arab population, it’s getting out of hand.’ “

‘Our community’

Hammoud said the history of racism in Dearborn weighed heavily on him and he pledged to address it, starting with building a diverse administration if elected.

However, race issues are not just history in the city. Race relations have emerged in the current mayoral race, especially online.

Last month, Woronchak criticized Hammoud without naming him for apparently calling the Arab and Muslim community “our community”.

“I think if you want to be the mayor of Dearborn and refer to our community, you should mean our entire community, not just a group or a section of town,” Woronchak said in a campaign video, calling for the end of divisions. in the city.

His remarks came after a video was released showing Hammoud speaking in a mosque where he urged Arabs and Muslims to participate more in the elections, referring to “our community”.

Addressing the controversy, Hammoud told Al Jazeera that identity can be pluralistic, saying it belongs to multiple communities, but that does not detract from its ability to represent the entire city.

“I am a member of the Dearborn community. I am a member of the American Muslim community. I am a member of the Arab-American community. I’m a member of the Wolverine community, ”he said, referring to University of Michigan sports teams.

“I am a member of the millennial community. I’m a member of the Drake fan community, ”Hammoud joked.