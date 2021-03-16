Historic Italian football club threatened by changing outlook in China

HONG KONG – The new top Chinese owner was supposed to take Inter Milan back to its glory days. He has spent a lot on prolific goal scorers like Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen. After five years of investment, the famous Milan football club is close to its first Italian league title in ten years.

Now the bill has come due – and Inter Milan’s future is suddenly in doubt.

Suning, an electronics retailer who is the club’s majority owner, is strapped for cash and is trying to sell its stake. The club is bleeding money. Some of his players have agreed to defer payment, according to a person close to the club who requested anonymity because the information is not public.

Inter Milan have held talks with at least one potential investor, but the parties have been unable to agree on a price, according to others familiar with the negotiations.

Suning’s football aspirations are also crumbling at home. The company abruptly shut down its national team four months after the club won the Chinese national championship. Some stars, many of whom chose to play there rather than Chelsea or Liverpool, said they were not being paid.