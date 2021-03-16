Historic Italian football club threatened by changing outlook in China
HONG KONG – The new top Chinese owner was supposed to take Inter Milan back to its glory days. He has spent a lot on prolific goal scorers like Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen. After five years of investment, the famous Milan football club is close to its first Italian league title in ten years.
Now the bill has come due – and Inter Milan’s future is suddenly in doubt.
Suning, an electronics retailer who is the club’s majority owner, is strapped for cash and is trying to sell its stake. The club is bleeding money. Some of his players have agreed to defer payment, according to a person close to the club who requested anonymity because the information is not public.
Inter Milan have held talks with at least one potential investor, but the parties have been unable to agree on a price, according to others familiar with the negotiations.
Suning’s football aspirations are also crumbling at home. The company abruptly shut down its national team four months after the club won the Chinese national championship. Some stars, many of whom chose to play there rather than Chelsea or Liverpool, said they were not being paid.
China has failed in its dream of becoming one of the world’s most popular sports players. Stimulated in part by Xi Jinping’s ambitionsA Chinese leader and football fanatic, a new breed of Chinese tycoons have invested billions of dollars in top clubs and star players, transforming the gaming economy. Chinese investors spent $ 1.8 billion to acquire stakes in more than a dozen European teams between 2015 and 2017, and the cash-squeezed Chinese national league paid the highest salaries ever given to overseas rookies.
But madness has exposed international football to the peculiarities of the Chinese business world. The deep involvement of the Communist Party makes companies vulnerable to sudden changes in political winds. Free spending tycoons often lacked international experience or sophistication.
Now, discussions of defaults, fiery sales and rushed exits dominate discussions around conference tables. A mining tycoon lost control of AC Milan in the middle of questions about his business empire. The owner of a soap and food additive manufacturing company abandoned his stake at Aston Villa. A energy conglomerate abandoned its stake in Slavia Prague after its founder has disappeared.
Suning’s fate reflects “the entire rise and fall of this era of Chinese football,” said Zhe Ji, director of Red Lantern, a sports marketing company that works in China for top European football teams. “When people were talking about Chinese football and all the attention it got in 2016, it came really fast, but it went really fast too.”
Suning paid $ 306 million in 2016 for a major stake in Inter Milan. Suning is a household name in China, with stores filled with computers, iPads, and rice cookers for the country’s growing middle class. Although it has been affected by the e-commerce revolution in China, it counts Alibaba, the titan of online shopping, as a major investor.
On a well-lit stage to announce the deal with Inter Milan, Zhang Jindong, founder and chairman of the billionaire Suning, raised a glass of champagne and explained how the famous Italian team – who have won 18 championships since 1910 but none since 2010 – would help its brand. internationally and to contribute to the sports industry in China.
Boasting of Suning’s “abundant resources”, Mr. Zhang vowed that the club “would return to its glory days and become a stronger property, capable of attracting the biggest stars from all over the world.”
Under the leadership of Mr. Zhang’s son Steven Zhang, now 29, the club have spent more than $ 300 million on stars like Lukaku, Eriksen and Lautaro Martínez, an Argentine striker dubbed The Bull for his relentless pursuit. of goals.
Suning also agreed to pay the English Premier League $ 700 million for the rights to broadcast matches in China from 2019, stunning the industry.
Suning spent money on a national club he bought in 2015. He spent $ 32 million to acquire Ramires, a Brazilian midfielder, from Chelsea, and € 50 million for Alex Teixeira, a young Brazilian striker, who chose the Chinese team over Liverpool, one of football’s most popular franchises.
The recruits were put to work selling air conditioners and washing machines. In an advertisement, Mr Teixeira urged viewers to buy a Chinese brand of home appliances. “I am Teixeira,” he said in Mandarin, adding, “come to Suning to buy Haier.”
Money, said Mubarak Wakaso, a Ghanaian midfielder, has helped make China attractive. “The money I’m going to make in China is a lot better than in La Liga,” he said in a mix of Twi and English. in an interview last year, citing the league in Spain where he once played. “I’m not telling lies.”
Suning’s football bets were poorly timed. Chinese government began to worry that large conglomerates borrowed too heavily, threatening the country’s financial system. A year after the deal with Inter Milan, Chinese state media criticized Suning for his “irrational” acquisition.
Then the pandemic struck. Even though Inter Milan won on the pitch, they lost the revenue from their San Siro stadium, one of the biggest in Europe. Some sponsors left because of their own financial pressures. The club lost around $ 120 million last year, one of the biggest losses reported by a European football club.
Back in China, Suning faced criticism from e-commerce as well as the coronavirus. His troubles escalated in the fall when he chose not to demand repayment of a $ 3 billion investment in Evergrande, a real estate developer and most indebted company in China.
Suning’s burden will increase. This year, he has to make $ 1.2 billion in bond payments. The company declined to comment.
Suning began to take drastic measures. Last year He quitted its broadcast deal with the Premier League.
Then, in February, he shut down his national team, Jiangsu Suning, nearly four months after the team won the Chinese Super League title against a team controlled by Evergrande. At least one of the team’s foreign recruits has hired lawyers to help recover the unpaid wages, according to a person involved in the case.
Former Suning player Eder, a star of Brazilian descent, rocked the football world after media quoted him as saying Suning had not paid him. On Twitter, Eder said the comments were taken from a private online chat without his permission. His agent did not respond to requests for comment.
To save himself, Suning took a step that could complicate Inter Milan’s fortunes. On March 1, it sold its shares for $ 2.3 billion to government subsidiaries in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The deal gave Chinese authorities a say in the fate of Inter Milan.
Increased financial pressure threatens Inter Milan. He is due to pay a $ 360 million bond next year. A minority investor in Hong Kong, Lion Rock Capital, which acquired a 31% stake in Inter in 2019, could exercise an option that would require Suning to buy its stake for up to $ 215 million, according to one. people close to the club.
Inter Milan officials are looking for funding, a new partner or a sale of the team worth around $ 1.1 billion, the person said.
The club were until recently in exclusive talks with BC Partners, the UK private equity firm, but they were unable to agree on the price, people familiar with the talks said.
Without fresh capital, Inter Milan could lose players. If he can’t pay the salaries or transfer fees of outgoing players, European football rules say he could be banned from major competitions.
“We are worried but we are not afraid of this situation yet – we are just waiting for the news,” said Manuel Corti, a member of a London-based Inter Milan fan club.
“Being Inter fans,” he said, “we’re never sure of anything until the last minute.”
Alexandra Stevenson reported from Hong Kong, and Tariq Panja from London. Cao Li contribution to reporting from Hong Kong.